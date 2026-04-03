Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights A Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 2, 2026 8:26 am - Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability.

Conversations at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 pointed to a clear operational trend across the maintenance sector: teams are looking for better control over execution, not simply more systems. Across sessions focused on asset management, inspection, troubleshooting, spare parts, AI, and scheduling, the common thread was the need to reduce friction before and during service delivery.

A recurring theme at the event was the continued importance of asset visibility. When asset history is incomplete, equipment condition is unclear, or the likely repair path remains uncertain, planning becomes more difficult before the work even begins. For maintenance teams, this affects not only preparation but also the quality and speed of decisions throughout the day.

The event also showed a more grounded discussion around AI. Rather than broad speculation, sessions focused on practical use cases tied to maintenance and Enterprise Asset Management workflows. These examples pointed to a growing interest in using AI to support inspection analysis, structure information faster, reduce manual follow-up, and keep work progressing when teams are under pressure.

Another recurring theme was the ongoing impact of spare parts and job readiness. Sessions across technical and planning topics reinforced a familiar challenge in maintenance operations: delays still often stem from work starting without the right materials, complete site information, or a clear understanding of what the visit will require. Faster assignment alone does not solve this if the job is not ready to move forward.

Maintenance Antwerp 2026 also reflected a broader shift in how scheduling is being viewed. Scheduling is no longer treated only as an administrative step after technical decisions have been made. It is increasingly seen as part of operational stability itself, especially when execution depends on technician skills, travel, SLAs, customer availability, parts readiness, and incoming updates from manual channels such as phone and email.

Fieldcode presented these ideas during its session on Zero-Touch scheduling with AI agents, which focused on reducing routine coordination work by connecting service intake, planning, assignment, and updates in one flow. In this model, scheduling is not handled as an isolated back-office task, but as part of a connected execution process designed to keep work moving with fewer handoffs and less manual intervention.

“Maintenance teams are under pressure to keep service moving while dealing with incomplete information, changing priorities, and growing coordination demands,” said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode.“What came through clearly at Maintenance Antwerp was that many of these delays begin before the repair itself. Better visibility, stronger preparation, and more connected workflows are becoming central to how maintenance organizations improve control in real conditions.”

The takeaways from Maintenance Antwerp 2026 reinforce a wider industry direction: maintenance performance depends not only on technical expertise in the field, but also on how well information, planning, and execution are connected before the job starts. For organizations looking to reduce delays, manual follow-up, and avoidable coordination work, that connection is becoming increasingly important.

About Maintenance Antwerp

Maintenance Antwerp is a trade fair for industrial maintenance that brings together maintenance professionals, solution providers, and decision-makers. The event includes exhibitions, expert talks, and discussions focused on practical operational challenges.

About Fieldcode

Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.



Links

.Maintenance Antwerp website:

.Fieldcode official website: