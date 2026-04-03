Back To The Roots Expands Nationally At Sam's Club As The Exclusive Organic Soil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENTONVILLE, Ark. & OAKLAND, Calif., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots, America's leading organic gardening company, today announced a significant retail expansion of its organic soil program with. Following a successful 50-store pilot in 2025, the brand's premiumhas expandedas the exclusive organic soil at Sam's Club-bringing professional-grade organic growing media to members at a high-value price.

The expansion marks a major milestone in the company's mission to democratize organic gardening, bringing its high-performance, peat-free formulas to a broader audience of suburban and rural gardeners who rely on Sam's Club for bulk gardening needs.









Scaling Organic Innovation through Partnership

The transition from a regional pilot to a nationwide* rollout is a testament to the surging consumer demand for organic, sustainable, and "safe-for-family" gardening solutions. The Back to the Roots Organic Raised Bed Mix is specifically formulated for high-yield vegetable and flower gardening, featuring a nutrient-dense blend that requires no synthetic fertilizers.

*Availability may vary by location. Check to confirm availability at your local club.

“It is an incredibly exciting time for the organic gardening movement as high-quality, sustainable products become truly accessible to all Americans through this expansion with Sam's Club,” said Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Back to the Roots.“This growth with Sam's Club is particularly meaningful as it builds off our deeply valued, five-plus year partnership with Walmart, where we've worked together to grow our organic soil and seed lines. We are grateful for the continued trust from the Walmart and Sam's Club teams as we work toward our goal of getting an organic garden in every home and classroom.”

The "Walmart Ecosystem" Synergy

This move further solidifies Back to the Roots' position as the pure organic gardening brand within the Walmart Inc. ecosystem. By leveraging the logistics and scale of both Walmart and Sam's Club, Back to the Roots is able to offer premium organic soils-often considered a specialty item-at a price point and volume that can open up organics to more families.

Key Features of Back to the Roots Organic Raised Bed Mix at Sam's Club:



1.5 cubic feet Value Size

100% Organic & Peat-Free: Environmentally conscious formula that avoids the international harvesting of carbon-heavy peat moss.

Family & Pet Safe: Zero synthetic chemicals or plastic-coated fertilizers, making it ideal for home vegetable gardens. High-Yield Nutrition: Enriched with all-purpose organic fertilizer, gypsum, dolomitic limestone, and yucca extract (moisture balancing) for professional-grade results.

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national garden brand. With a mission to reconnect families back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food. Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Sam's Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal,, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

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