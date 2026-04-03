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Influential Women Profiles Rev. Lynn Clare Chittick Thompson: CEO & Founder Of TORCH For Change In Humanity
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Empowering Communities Worldwide with Peace‐Building, Healthcare, Environmental, and Women's Advocacy Programs
Reverend Lynn Clare Chittick Thompson is the CEO and Founder of TORCH: The Organization for Realizing Change in Humanity, a global initiative dedicated to fostering sustainable solutions in healthcare, peacebuilding, environmental stewardship, and social innovation. With over three decades of experience in leadership, education, and community care, Reverend Lynn has empowered local and global leaders to implement multigenerational, multicultural programs that drive systemic change. Her work integrates theology, coaching, and healthcare, emphasizing compassionate leadership and innovative frameworks such as TORCHENOMICS, which blends social impact with economic transformation.
Armed with an AAS from Tompkins Cortland Community College, a BA from SUNY Empire State College, and a Doctor of Ministry from Pacific School of Religion, Reverend Lynn has successfully developed and implemented initiatives across the United States and internationally. Her efforts include peace education programs, environmental awareness campaigns, and culturally-integrated community health projects. She has collaborated with institutions including Cornell University, UC Berkeley, Ithaca College, Clarkson University, and Wells College, providing strategic planning, executive coaching, and public speaking for over 30 years. Her sustainable business experience, beginning with her ownership of Kiraku, a macrobiotic and health-focused enterprise, reflects her longstanding commitment to bridging health, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.
Through TORCH, Nunc Licet Chapel, and associated programs, Reverend Lynn currently focuses on teaching, mentoring, writing, and expanding global initiatives in peace education, women's empowerment, and sustainable community development. Her leadership has directly impacted over 25,000 children in Pakistan, fostered cross-border dialogue between Pakistan and India, and introduced environmental awareness programs through education and recycling. She has collaborated with international educators and humanitarian leaders, contributed to the preservation of the organic food movement, and been recognized by local and international organizations for her peace-building and community development efforts.
Guided by faith, perseverance, and compassion, Reverend Lynn emphasizes empowering others through education, dialogue, and conscious action. Her journey has been shaped by spiritual leaders, humanitarian partners, and the resilient communities she serves, particularly women and children. She encourages young women to honor their calling, trust their voice, and pursue meaningful work with courage, emphasizing the importance of education, integrity, and purpose-driven action.
Reverend Lynn identifies one of the greatest challenges in her field as preserving truth, compassion, and environmental responsibility in a rapidly changing world. Yet she sees immense opportunity in educating the next generation, elevating women's voices, and using global platforms to inspire unity and action. Her core values include compassion, service, truth, environmental responsibility, and global understanding, which inform both her professional and personal life.
In addition to her professional work, Reverend Lynn is passionate about environmental stewardship, storytelling, spiritual education, and preserving women's history. She enjoys writing, teaching, and developing programs that inspire purpose and awareness in others.
Recognized for her dedication to social justice, environmental equity, and community engagement, Reverend Lynn Clare Chittick Thompson continues to create transformative impact across local and international communities, uplifting lives and fostering sustainable change worldwide.
Learn More about Reverend Lynn Clare Chittick Thompson:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Reverend Lynn Clare Chittick Thompson is the CEO and Founder of TORCH: The Organization for Realizing Change in Humanity, a global initiative dedicated to fostering sustainable solutions in healthcare, peacebuilding, environmental stewardship, and social innovation. With over three decades of experience in leadership, education, and community care, Reverend Lynn has empowered local and global leaders to implement multigenerational, multicultural programs that drive systemic change. Her work integrates theology, coaching, and healthcare, emphasizing compassionate leadership and innovative frameworks such as TORCHENOMICS, which blends social impact with economic transformation.
Armed with an AAS from Tompkins Cortland Community College, a BA from SUNY Empire State College, and a Doctor of Ministry from Pacific School of Religion, Reverend Lynn has successfully developed and implemented initiatives across the United States and internationally. Her efforts include peace education programs, environmental awareness campaigns, and culturally-integrated community health projects. She has collaborated with institutions including Cornell University, UC Berkeley, Ithaca College, Clarkson University, and Wells College, providing strategic planning, executive coaching, and public speaking for over 30 years. Her sustainable business experience, beginning with her ownership of Kiraku, a macrobiotic and health-focused enterprise, reflects her longstanding commitment to bridging health, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.
Through TORCH, Nunc Licet Chapel, and associated programs, Reverend Lynn currently focuses on teaching, mentoring, writing, and expanding global initiatives in peace education, women's empowerment, and sustainable community development. Her leadership has directly impacted over 25,000 children in Pakistan, fostered cross-border dialogue between Pakistan and India, and introduced environmental awareness programs through education and recycling. She has collaborated with international educators and humanitarian leaders, contributed to the preservation of the organic food movement, and been recognized by local and international organizations for her peace-building and community development efforts.
Guided by faith, perseverance, and compassion, Reverend Lynn emphasizes empowering others through education, dialogue, and conscious action. Her journey has been shaped by spiritual leaders, humanitarian partners, and the resilient communities she serves, particularly women and children. She encourages young women to honor their calling, trust their voice, and pursue meaningful work with courage, emphasizing the importance of education, integrity, and purpose-driven action.
Reverend Lynn identifies one of the greatest challenges in her field as preserving truth, compassion, and environmental responsibility in a rapidly changing world. Yet she sees immense opportunity in educating the next generation, elevating women's voices, and using global platforms to inspire unity and action. Her core values include compassion, service, truth, environmental responsibility, and global understanding, which inform both her professional and personal life.
In addition to her professional work, Reverend Lynn is passionate about environmental stewardship, storytelling, spiritual education, and preserving women's history. She enjoys writing, teaching, and developing programs that inspire purpose and awareness in others.
Recognized for her dedication to social justice, environmental equity, and community engagement, Reverend Lynn Clare Chittick Thompson continues to create transformative impact across local and international communities, uplifting lives and fostering sustainable change worldwide.
Learn More about Reverend Lynn Clare Chittick Thompson:
Through her Influential Women profile,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
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