AI Reckoning To Define Investing In 2026 And It Starts NOW
A global reset is unfolding across AI and tech markets as investors confront the limits of a model that has powered equity gains for two years, warns the CEO of a global financial advisory giant.
The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group follows four sessions of heavy selling across world indices, with the Nikkei sliding 3% and major US benchmarks closing firmly lower, signal that enthusiasm alone can no longer support valuations that rest on flawless execution.
This shift is accelerating ahead of Nvidia's critical earnings report on Wednesday, widely viewed as the market's most important moment of the quarter.
Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, says the next few weeks will set the tone for 2026.
The market's repricing reflects concerns that have been building throughout the latest earnings cycle.
Tech giants produced a series of divergent results, underscoring the sector's split between firms that can convert AI infrastructure into immediate returns and those relying on longer-dated promises.
Alphabet and Amazon strengthened their reputations as disciplined operators, while Meta and Microsoft encountered swift pushback as higher capital commitments unsettled shareholders. Tesla's weaker profitability added to the unease, and Nvidia's report now stands at the centre of the recalibration.
“Investors are assessing strategy in real time,” says the deVere CEO.
Nvidia's upcoming results tomorrow represent the most consequential test yet.
Expectations for another year-on-year surge in revenue and earnings have pushed the valuation into territory where any deviation, even a small one, could alter sentiment fast. The company's Blackwell platform, the absorption of earlier Hopper supply, sovereign AI contracts and the pace of hyperscaler demand will all influence how investors judge the durability of AI spending through next year.
Nigel Green notes:
Policy shifts under President Donald Trump add another layer of scrutiny. Washington's export controls continue to reshape access to advanced computing in China, while domestic priorities around supply-chain security and technological self-sufficiency are influencing capital-allocation strategies across the industry.
These dynamics make Nvidia's forward guidance especially significant, as it will shape expectations for global AI investment through 2026.
The recent rout in global equities reveals how sensitive markets have become to any sign of overstretch. Wall Street's pullback, led by renewed pressure on AI-linked names, highlights the fragility beneath headline gains.
The S&P 500 slipping below a key technical level on Monday reinforced the idea that investors are reassessing risk appetite after an extended period of concentration in a handful of tech leaders.
Nigel Green emphasises that discipline will shape outcomes next year.Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas /TSS/stock_list
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