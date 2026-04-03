Fischer Strengthens Production In Asia: New Production Sites In India And China

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India The fischer Group of Companies is systematically expanding its production in Asia. With a new production site in India and the expansion of the existing plant in China, fischer is focusing on sustainable growth and a stronger market presence. The company also launches a new production facility in Saudi Arabia.



fischer Production Site in China



The fischer Group of Companies is consistently expanding its production capacities in Asia. The focus is on the new and expanded sites in India and China. In Bengaluru, in the Indian state of Karnataka, fischer is launching a new production facility with a focus on fischer installation systems.



In Taicang, in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, fischer is expanding its existing production site. The new production line for items from the heavy-duty fixings range and from the structural retrofitting product range went into operation at the beginning of this month. Deliveries to the Chinese market will begin in May and to the whole of Asia from November. The original production facility was opened back in 1997.



Professor Klaus Fischer, owner of the fischer Group of Companies said, “The large-scale expansion of our production in Asia is an important step towards further strengthening our competitiveness and customer proximity. Local production sites are becoming increasingly important, particularly in the current global political climate.”



fischer is also focusing on growth in Saudi Arabia: the company recently opened its 51st subsidiary there. Its official inauguration has been postponed until autumn due to current events in the region. A large new production site is currently being developed in Dammam, with its opening planned for early May. fischer has been producing fastening solutions in Tây Ninh, Vietnam, since 2022.



“Asia plays a central role for our company – and with the new and expanded production sites, we are laying the foundations for sustainable growth and innovative solutions directly on the spot,” says Alexander Bässler, Chief Executive Officer. With these investments, fischer is underlining its position as one of the leading global suppliers of fastening systems.



“The expansion of our production footprint in Asia, and particularly in India, reflects fischer Group's commitment to being closer to customers. The new facility in India strengthens our ability to deliver faster while combining German engineering excellence with the 'Make in India' vision,” said Mayank Kalra, Managing Director, fischer India.



fischer Building Materials India Private Limited

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