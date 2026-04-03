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Asiatokenfund Group Partners With 1MAX To Launch Curated Crypto Trading Platform
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - AsiaTokenFund Group today announced a strategic partnership with 1MAX to jointly venture and launch a next-generation curated cryptocurrency trading platform designed to simplify digital asset investing while reducing risk exposure for users.
Built for both new and experienced traders navigating today's volatile and often uncertain crypto market conditions, the platform introduces a highly selective token listing model aimed at delivering clarity, quality, and confidence.
A Curated Approach to Crypto Trading
Unlike traditional exchanges that overwhelm users with thousands of token listings, 1MAX adopts a "quality over quantity" philosophy.
Instead of listing a vast array of assets, the platform features a carefully handpicked selection of tokens, curated by an internal group of expert traders. This approach is designed to:
"The current landscape of thousands of tokens creates confusion, especially for new users, and significantly increases investment risk. Our curated model cuts through that noise," said a Ken Nizam, Founding Partner & Managing Partner of 1MAX and Co-Founder of AsiaTokenFund Group.
Research-Driven Listings, Not Pay-to-Play
A key differentiator of 1MAX is its strict, research-driven listing process.
Token listings are determined based on:
Built for a Smarter, Safer Market Experience
This joint venture reflects AsiaTokenFund Group's broader mission to venture-build impactful Web3 infrastructure that prioritizes user experience and sustainability.
The platform is specifically designed to:
Expanding Global Compliance
1MAX continues to strengthen its global regulatory positioning, having secured a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) Registration while actively initiating licensing applications across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. These efforts underscore the platform's strong commitment to compliance, transparency, and sustainable long-term growth.
Introducing 1MAX Academy
As part of its ecosystem, 1MAX will launch 1MAX Academy, an educational platform dedicated to empowering users with the knowledge needed to navigate crypto markets responsibly.
The academy aims to:
Built for both new and experienced traders navigating today's volatile and often uncertain crypto market conditions, the platform introduces a highly selective token listing model aimed at delivering clarity, quality, and confidence.
A Curated Approach to Crypto Trading
Unlike traditional exchanges that overwhelm users with thousands of token listings, 1MAX adopts a "quality over quantity" philosophy.
Instead of listing a vast array of assets, the platform features a carefully handpicked selection of tokens, curated by an internal group of expert traders. This approach is designed to:
-
Eliminate noise and unnecessary distractions
Reduce exposure to high-risk or low-quality assets
Help users make more informed and confident investment decisions
"The current landscape of thousands of tokens creates confusion, especially for new users, and significantly increases investment risk. Our curated model cuts through that noise," said a Ken Nizam, Founding Partner & Managing Partner of 1MAX and Co-Founder of AsiaTokenFund Group.
Research-Driven Listings, Not Pay-to-Play
A key differentiator of 1MAX is its strict, research-driven listing process.
Token listings are determined based on:
-
Deep internal analysis
Market viability and long-term potential
Risk assessment frameworks
Built for a Smarter, Safer Market Experience
This joint venture reflects AsiaTokenFund Group's broader mission to venture-build impactful Web3 infrastructure that prioritizes user experience and sustainability.
The platform is specifically designed to:
-
Provide a seamless trading experience
Support users during volatile or bear market conditions
Encourage disciplined and responsible investing behavior
Expanding Global Compliance
1MAX continues to strengthen its global regulatory positioning, having secured a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) Registration while actively initiating licensing applications across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. These efforts underscore the platform's strong commitment to compliance, transparency, and sustainable long-term growth.
Introducing 1MAX Academy
As part of its ecosystem, 1MAX will launch 1MAX Academy, an educational platform dedicated to empowering users with the knowledge needed to navigate crypto markets responsibly.
The academy aims to:
-
Promote smarter investment decisions
Provide educational resources for all experience levels
Encourage long-term, sustainable participation in digital assets
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