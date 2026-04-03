Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 933 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 26 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 326 40.42 40.65 40.20 255 697 MTF CBOE 4 049 40.43 40.65 40.20 163 701 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 443 40.01 40.35 39.75 257 784 MTF CBOE 4 591 39.99 40.35 39.70 183 594 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 712 39.32 39.80 39.10 263 916 MTF CBOE 4 709 39.33 39.80 39.10 185 205 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 31 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 978 39.78 39.95 39.55 237 805 MTF CBOE 4 390 39.78 40.00 39.55 174 634 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 1 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 813 40.64 41.05 40.45 236 240 MTF CBOE 3 922 40.64 40.90 40.45 159 390 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 52 933 40.01 41.05 39.10 2 117 967

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 855 shares during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 250 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 March 2026 200 40.20 40.20 40.20 8 040 27 March 2026 711 40.04 40.20 39.70 28 468 30 March 2026 1 744 39.43 39.60 39.20 68 766 31 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 April 2026 200 40.50 40.50 40.50 8 100 Total 2 855 113 374





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 March 2026 200 40.70 40.70 40.70 8 140 27 March 2026 200 40.40 40.40 40.40 8 080 30 March 2026 584 39.66 40.00 39.40 23 161 31 March 2026 1 667 39.78 40.00 39.40 66 313 1 April 2026 1 599 40.84 41.00 40.80 65 303 Total 4 250 170 998

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 351 shares.

On 1 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 697 632 own shares, or 3.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p260403E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement