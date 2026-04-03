Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|26 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 326
|40.42
|40.65
|40.20
|255 697
|MTF CBOE
|4 049
|40.43
|40.65
|40.20
|163 701
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|27 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 443
|40.01
|40.35
|39.75
|257 784
|MTF CBOE
|4 591
|39.99
|40.35
|39.70
|183 594
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|30 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 712
|39.32
|39.80
|39.10
|263 916
|MTF CBOE
|4 709
|39.33
|39.80
|39.10
|185 205
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|31 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 978
|39.78
|39.95
|39.55
|237 805
|MTF CBOE
|4 390
|39.78
|40.00
|39.55
|174 634
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|1 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 813
|40.64
|41.05
|40.45
|236 240
|MTF CBOE
|3 922
|40.64
|40.90
|40.45
|159 390
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|52 933
|40.01
|41.05
|39.10
|2 117 967
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 855 shares during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 250 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 March 2026
|200
|40.20
|40.20
|40.20
|8 040
|27 March 2026
|711
|40.04
|40.20
|39.70
|28 468
|30 March 2026
|1 744
|39.43
|39.60
|39.20
|68 766
|31 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 April 2026
|200
|40.50
|40.50
|40.50
|8 100
|Total
|2 855
|113 374
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 March 2026
|200
|40.70
|40.70
|40.70
|8 140
|27 March 2026
|200
|40.40
|40.40
|40.40
|8 080
|30 March 2026
|584
|39.66
|40.00
|39.40
|23 161
|31 March 2026
|1 667
|39.78
|40.00
|39.40
|66 313
|1 April 2026
|1 599
|40.84
|41.00
|40.80
|65 303
|Total
|4 250
|170 998
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 351 shares.
On 1 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 697 632 own shares, or 3.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p260403E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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