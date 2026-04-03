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Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2026-04-03 02:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 933 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
26 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 326 40.42 40.65 40.20 255 697
MTF CBOE 4 049 40.43 40.65 40.20 163 701
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
27 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 443 40.01 40.35 39.75 257 784
MTF CBOE 4 591 39.99 40.35 39.70 183 594
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
30 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 712 39.32 39.80 39.10 263 916
MTF CBOE 4 709 39.33 39.80 39.10 185 205
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
31 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 978 39.78 39.95 39.55 237 805
MTF CBOE 4 390 39.78 40.00 39.55 174 634
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
1 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 813 40.64 41.05 40.45 236 240
MTF CBOE 3 922 40.64 40.90 40.45 159 390
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 52 933 40.01 41.05 39.10 2 117 967

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 855 shares during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 250 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 March 2026 to 1 April 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 March 2026 200 40.20 40.20 40.20 8 040
27 March 2026 711 40.04 40.20 39.70 28 468
30 March 2026 1 744 39.43 39.60 39.20 68 766
31 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
1 April 2026 200 40.50 40.50 40.50 8 100
Total 2 855 113 374


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 March 2026 200 40.70 40.70 40.70 8 140
27 March 2026 200 40.40 40.40 40.40 8 080
30 March 2026 584 39.66 40.00 39.40 23 161
31 March 2026 1 667 39.78 40.00 39.40 66 313
1 April 2026 1 599 40.84 41.00 40.80 65 303
Total 4 250 170 998

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 351 shares.

On 1 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 697 632 own shares, or 3.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p260403E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN03042026004107003653ID1110938707



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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