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Kuvings South Africa Launches 'Holiday Special Deals' Promotion With R1000 Off AUTO6 Cold Press Juicer
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kuvings South Africa has announced its 'Holiday Special Deals' promotion, currently underway on its official local online store and scheduled to run until April 5.
The April holiday period is a time when people enjoy rest and family gatherings while placing greater emphasis on healthy eating habits. In line with this seasonal trend, Kuvings has introduced special discounts to make fresh, homemade juice more accessible.
The promotion is currently ongoing and will run only until April 5. Centered around the AUTO6 Hands-Free Slow Juicer, the campaign offers price benefits across key slow juicer products, with R1000 off AUTO6, B1700, REVO830, and AUTO10 Cold Press Juicer.
As the highlight of the campaign, the AUTO6 slow juicer is designed with user-friendly features and reliable performance, making it an ideal choice for consumers who want to enjoy fresh juice easily in their daily lives. Utilizing Kuvings' slow juicing technology, it preserves the natural taste and nutrients of fruits and vegetables, while also supporting a wide range of recipes, including plant-based milk and ice cream.
This Holiday Special promotion is expected to provide South African consumers with a valuable opportunity to experience Kuvings' premium juicing technology at a more accessible price point.
A Kuvings representative stated,“As April arrives, we hope families take this meaningful time to focus on their well-being and enjoy healthier lifestyles through fresh juices.”
The promotion is available for a limited time through Kuvings South Africa's official channels.
📌Kuvings South Africa
👉
The April holiday period is a time when people enjoy rest and family gatherings while placing greater emphasis on healthy eating habits. In line with this seasonal trend, Kuvings has introduced special discounts to make fresh, homemade juice more accessible.
The promotion is currently ongoing and will run only until April 5. Centered around the AUTO6 Hands-Free Slow Juicer, the campaign offers price benefits across key slow juicer products, with R1000 off AUTO6, B1700, REVO830, and AUTO10 Cold Press Juicer.
As the highlight of the campaign, the AUTO6 slow juicer is designed with user-friendly features and reliable performance, making it an ideal choice for consumers who want to enjoy fresh juice easily in their daily lives. Utilizing Kuvings' slow juicing technology, it preserves the natural taste and nutrients of fruits and vegetables, while also supporting a wide range of recipes, including plant-based milk and ice cream.
This Holiday Special promotion is expected to provide South African consumers with a valuable opportunity to experience Kuvings' premium juicing technology at a more accessible price point.
A Kuvings representative stated,“As April arrives, we hope families take this meaningful time to focus on their well-being and enjoy healthier lifestyles through fresh juices.”
The promotion is available for a limited time through Kuvings South Africa's official channels.
📌Kuvings South Africa
👉
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