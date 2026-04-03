Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Launch: ARC-350H Ultra-Compact 350A Three-Phase Industrial Welder


2026-04-03 12:46:31
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The world's lightest 350A industrial inverter – fits where no welder has gone before.

One Machine – Anywhere on Earth

10.5kg. 340×190×330mm. 70% duty cycle at 350A in 40°C ambient. Auto-voltage 160–450V (1-phase / 2-phase / 3-phase auto-sensing).

Whether you're welding on an offshore platform in the North Sea, repairing mining equipment in the Australian outback, fabricating structural steel in Dubai, or maintaining ships in Singapore - the ARC-350H is built for you.

It's the most portable, rugged, and versatile industrial welder in its class.


The Company Behind the Machine

KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. - 700,000 units annual production | CE, ISO 9001, BSCI, FCCA certified | CNAS in progress | 40+ export markets

We don't just build welders - we engineer solutions for the world's toughest welding challenges.

⚡ Key Selling Points – ARC-350H

Feature

Description

Auto-Voltage 160–450V

Automatically detects single-phase, two-phase, or three-phase input – works anywhere in the world

MMA / Lift TIG

Dual process capability – structural welding and precision TIG repairs in one machine

Arc Force Adjustable

Control digging action for different electrodes – optimize for 6010, 7018, and more

Hot Start

Automatic current boost at arc start – easy ignition on cold or rusty material

Anti-Stick

Automatically reduces current if electrode sticks – saves electrodes, reduces frustration

Generator Compatible

Optimised for generator power – stable arc on portable generators

VRD ON/OFF

Voltage Reduction Device – switchable for safety or high OCV requirements

2-Layer Multi-Board Design

Robust thermal management – durability in continuous operation

Wired Remote Control (Optional)

Adjust current from up to 50m away

Smaller Than Any Industrial Welder You've Seen

Dimension

Measurement

What It Means On Site

Height

330 mm

Fits under low decks, inside equipment cabinets

Width

190 mm

Narrow enough to carry through 300mm manways

Depth

340 mm

Short depth – doesn't block walkways

Volume

21.3 liters

Smaller than a standard tool box

Weight

10.5 kg

One-hand carry – no crane, no trolley, no assistant

Carry it anywhere. Weld anything.

Specifications - Outperforming the Industry Standard

Feature

KEYGREE ARC-350H

Typical 350A Class Welder

Dimensions

340×190×330 mm

~500×200×400 mm

Weight

10.5 kg

~18–22 kg

Input Power

Auto-sensing 160–450V (1/2/3-phase)

230/400V selectable

MMA Start Current

20 A

~20 A

Lift TIG Start Current

10 A

~10 A

Duty Cycle @ 350A / 40°C

70%

~40–60%

Duty Cycle @ 300A / 40°C

100%

~60–80%

Arc Force Control

✅ Adjustable

✅ Adjustable

Hot Start

✅ Adjustable

✅ Adjustable

Anti-Stick

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

VRD

✅ ON/OFF switchable

✅ Available

Generator Compatibility

✅ Excellent – wide voltage tolerance

✅ Good (with PFC)

Protections

Over/Under voltage, Overcurrent, Thermal

Thermal, IP23

Remote Control

Optional wired remote

Optional

Construction

2-layer multi-board – robust thermal management

Industrial design

Price Position

High value

Premium

Comparison based on published specifications of leading brands in the 350A class.

Global Success Stories – Real-World ApplicationsOffshore North Sea (Norway)

Customer: Major oil platform maintenance contractor

Challenge: Welding in tight module compartments, frequent moves between decks, saline atmosphere.

Result: The ARC-350H is carried up ladders and through 300mm hatches. IP23 rating withstands salt spray. VRD ensures safety during simultaneous operations. "We cut setup time by 40%."

Structural Steel – Dubai (UAE)

Customer: High-rise construction fabricator

Challenge: Continuous welding on rebar and structural steel in 45°C heat. Generator power fluctuations on site.

Result: 70% duty cycle at 350A handles the heat; auto-voltage 160–450V stabilises arc on generators. "No thermal shutdown, even during summer."

Mining Repairs – Minas Gerais (Brazil)

Customer: Open-pit mine maintenance team

Challenge: On-site repairs of haul truck buckets and crushers in remote location. Dust, humidity, and voltage drops.

Result: 2-layer multi-board construction survives harsh conditions. Lift TIG with 10A start used for precision hardfacing. "One machine replaced our old 30kg transformer."

Shipbuilding – Batam (Indonesia)

Customer: Medium-sized shipyard

Challenge: Building and repairing vessels in covered docks. Confined spaces, high humidity, and three-phase supply.

Result: Compact size allows welders to move easily between sections. 20A MMA start gives strong arc on rusty plates. "Throughput increased by 25%."

Pipeline Construction – Alberta (Canada)

Customer: Cross-country pipeline contractor

Challenge: Winter welding at -30°C, generator power, and need for high open-circuit voltage for cellulosic electrodes.

Result: Machine starts reliably in extreme cold. VRD switchable for pipeline mode (high OCV). "Performs like a much larger machine."

Mining & Industrial – South Africa

Customer: Platinum mine maintenance workshop

Challenge: Repairing heavy earthmoving equipment in dusty conditions with unstable grid power.

Result: Auto-voltage feature handles grid fluctuations; dust-proof design ensures reliability. *"Our welders fight over who gets to use the ARC-350H."*

Structural Fabrication – Texas, USA

Customer: Steel fabrication shop for commercial construction

Challenge: Moving between workstations, need for reliable three-phase performance.

Result: Lightweight design allows welders to move machine to the workpiece. 100% duty cycle at 300A enables continuous production. "Increased shop floor efficiency by 30%."

Built for Any Climate – From Arctic to Desert

Condition

ARC-350H Capability

Arctic winter – cold starts

Industrial components rated for -30°C operation

Desert summer – 45°C+ heat

70% duty cycle @ 350A – no thermal shutdown

Tropical humidity – rain

IP23 rated – dust and water jets protected

Remote sites – unstable power

Auto-voltage 160–450V – stable arc on any supply

High altitude – thin air

Efficient cooling design – full output up to 3000m

One machine. Unlimited applications. Reliable anywhere.

Full Features – Engineered for Professionals

Feature

Description

Benefit

DC Inverter Technology

Advanced IGBT inverter design

Energy-efficient, stable arc, lightweight

Auto-Voltage 160–450V

Automatically detects 1-phase, 2-phase, or 3-phase input

Works anywhere – no manual linking, no rewiring

MMA / Lift TIG

Dual process capability

One machine for structural welding and precision TIG repairs

Arc Force Adjustable

Control digging action for different electrodes

Optimise arc characteristics for 6010, 7018, and more

Hot Start Adjustable

Automatic current boost at arc start

Easy ignition – even on cold or rusty material

Anti-Stick

Automatically reduces current if electrode sticks

Saves electrodes, reduces frustration

VRD ON/OFF

Voltage Reduction Device – switchable

Safety on site; switch off when high OCV needed

Generator Compatible

Optimised for generator power

Stable arc on portable generators

2-Layer Multi-Board Design

Robust thermal management

Durability in continuous operation

Protections

Overvoltage, Undervoltage, Overcurrent, Thermal

Machine safety in unstable conditions

Wired Remote Control

Optional accessory

Adjust current from up to 50m away

Full Technical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Dimensions (L×W×H)

340 × 190 × 330 mm

Volume

21.3 liters

Weight

10.5 kg

Processes

MMA (Stick), Lift TIG (DC)

MMA Start Current

20 A

Lift TIG Start Current

10 A

Current Range (MMA)

20–350 A

Current Range (TIG)

10–350 A

Duty Cycle @ 350 A / 40°C

70%

Duty Cycle @ 300 A / 40°C

100%

Input Voltage

160–450 V – 1-phase/2-phase/3-phase auto-sensing

Generator Requirement

≥10 kVA recommended

Arc Force

Adjustable

Hot Start

Adjustable

Anti-Stick

✅ Yes

VRD

ON/OFF switchable

Remote Control

Optional (wired)

Protections

Overvoltage, Undervoltage, Overcurrent, Thermal

Enclosure Rating

IP23

Construction

2-layer multi-board

Standards

EN 60974-1, ISO 9001

✅ Global Certifications & Quality Assurance

Certification

Scope

Status

CE

European Union (EMC, LVD, RoHS)

✅ Certified

ISO 9001:2015

Quality management system

✅ Certified

BSCI

Business Social Compliance Initiative

✅ Certified

FCCA

Foreign Commercial Customer Audits

✅ Compliant

CNAS

China National Accreditation Service

🔄 In Progress

Annual Production Capacity: 700,000 units – ensuring consistent quality, reliable supply, and competitive pricing for global partners.

All machines are factory tested with full traceability.

Global Service & Support Scope

We don't just ship machines – we build partnerships.

Our service coverage includes:

Service

Details

Technical Documentation

Multi-language manuals (English, Spanish, French, Russian, Arabic)

Spare Parts

Global parts network with express logistics

Technical Support

Remote troubleshooting by experienced engineers

Training

On-site training for distributors and key accounts

Warranty

Comprehensive warranty with local partners in 40+ countries

OEM/ODM

Private labelling and customisation for volume partners

Certification Support

Assistance with local market certifications

Regional service hubs: Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America

Why Global Partners Choose KEYGREE ARC-350H

Direct alternative to premium brands– comparable arc quality, half the size, significantly lighter, better duty cycle
True three-phase industrial performance– smoother arc, higher efficiency than single-phase machines
Auto-voltage 160–450V (1/2/3-phase)– works anywhere in the world
CE / ISO / BSCI / FCCA certified– quality and compliance guaranteed
700,000 units annual capacity– reliable supply for global distributors
Generator-ready + VRD– perfect for site and shop
Built for harsh conditions– tested from -30°C to +50°C
Full OEM/ODM support– private labelling available
Fast global shipping– from Wenzhou, China
Model: KEYGREE ARC-350H

Ultra-Compact 350A Three-Phase Industrial Inverter

Ready to Redefine Industrial Portability?

We offer:

✅ Full technical datasheet - certified duty cycle curves (EN 60974-1)

✅ CE / ISO / BSCI / FCCA certification documents

✅ Weld test videos - 6010 root pass, 7018 fill, Lift TIG stainless

✅ Side-by-side size comparison with leading 350A class machines

✅ Multi-language user manuals

✅ Global distributor pricing

✅ Sample units for qualified partners

✅ OEM/ODM consultation


Website:


*Duty cycle certified per EN 60974-1 at 40°C ambient. Specifications subject to change without notice. Certifications may vary by model and destination.*

MENAFN03042026003118003196ID1110938519



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search