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Global Launch: ARC-350H Ultra-Compact 350A Three-Phase Industrial Welder
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The world's lightest 350A industrial inverter – fits where no welder has gone before.
One Machine – Anywhere on Earth
10.5kg. 340×190×330mm. 70% duty cycle at 350A in 40°C ambient. Auto-voltage 160–450V (1-phase / 2-phase / 3-phase auto-sensing).
Whether you're welding on an offshore platform in the North Sea, repairing mining equipment in the Australian outback, fabricating structural steel in Dubai, or maintaining ships in Singapore - the ARC-350H is built for you.
It's the most portable, rugged, and versatile industrial welder in its class.
The Company Behind the Machine
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. - 700,000 units annual production | CE, ISO 9001, BSCI, FCCA certified | CNAS in progress | 40+ export markets
We don't just build welders - we engineer solutions for the world's toughest welding challenges.
⚡ Key Selling Points – ARC-350H
Feature
Description
Auto-Voltage 160–450V
Automatically detects single-phase, two-phase, or three-phase input – works anywhere in the world
MMA / Lift TIG
Dual process capability – structural welding and precision TIG repairs in one machine
Arc Force Adjustable
Control digging action for different electrodes – optimize for 6010, 7018, and more
Hot Start
Automatic current boost at arc start – easy ignition on cold or rusty material
Anti-Stick
Automatically reduces current if electrode sticks – saves electrodes, reduces frustration
Generator Compatible
Optimised for generator power – stable arc on portable generators
VRD ON/OFF
Voltage Reduction Device – switchable for safety or high OCV requirements
2-Layer Multi-Board Design
Robust thermal management – durability in continuous operation
Wired Remote Control (Optional)
Adjust current from up to 50m away
Smaller Than Any Industrial Welder You've Seen
Dimension
Measurement
What It Means On Site
Height
330 mm
Fits under low decks, inside equipment cabinets
Width
190 mm
Narrow enough to carry through 300mm manways
Depth
340 mm
Short depth – doesn't block walkways
Volume
21.3 liters
Smaller than a standard tool box
Weight
10.5 kg
One-hand carry – no crane, no trolley, no assistant
Carry it anywhere. Weld anything.
Specifications - Outperforming the Industry Standard
Feature
KEYGREE ARC-350H
Typical 350A Class Welder
Dimensions
340×190×330 mm
~500×200×400 mm
Weight
10.5 kg
~18–22 kg
Input Power
Auto-sensing 160–450V (1/2/3-phase)
230/400V selectable
MMA Start Current
20 A
~20 A
Lift TIG Start Current
10 A
~10 A
Duty Cycle @ 350A / 40°C
70%
~40–60%
Duty Cycle @ 300A / 40°C
100%
~60–80%
Arc Force Control
✅ Adjustable
✅ Adjustable
Hot Start
✅ Adjustable
✅ Adjustable
Anti-Stick
✅ Yes
✅ Yes
VRD
✅ ON/OFF switchable
✅ Available
Generator Compatibility
✅ Excellent – wide voltage tolerance
✅ Good (with PFC)
Protections
Over/Under voltage, Overcurrent, Thermal
Thermal, IP23
Remote Control
Optional wired remote
Optional
Construction
2-layer multi-board – robust thermal management
Industrial design
Price Position
High value
Premium
Comparison based on published specifications of leading brands in the 350A class.
Global Success Stories – Real-World ApplicationsOffshore North Sea (Norway)
Customer: Major oil platform maintenance contractor
Challenge: Welding in tight module compartments, frequent moves between decks, saline atmosphere.
Result: The ARC-350H is carried up ladders and through 300mm hatches. IP23 rating withstands salt spray. VRD ensures safety during simultaneous operations. "We cut setup time by 40%."
Structural Steel – Dubai (UAE)
Customer: High-rise construction fabricator
Challenge: Continuous welding on rebar and structural steel in 45°C heat. Generator power fluctuations on site.
Result: 70% duty cycle at 350A handles the heat; auto-voltage 160–450V stabilises arc on generators. "No thermal shutdown, even during summer."
Mining Repairs – Minas Gerais (Brazil)
Customer: Open-pit mine maintenance team
Challenge: On-site repairs of haul truck buckets and crushers in remote location. Dust, humidity, and voltage drops.
Result: 2-layer multi-board construction survives harsh conditions. Lift TIG with 10A start used for precision hardfacing. "One machine replaced our old 30kg transformer."
Shipbuilding – Batam (Indonesia)
Customer: Medium-sized shipyard
Challenge: Building and repairing vessels in covered docks. Confined spaces, high humidity, and three-phase supply.
Result: Compact size allows welders to move easily between sections. 20A MMA start gives strong arc on rusty plates. "Throughput increased by 25%."
Pipeline Construction – Alberta (Canada)
Customer: Cross-country pipeline contractor
Challenge: Winter welding at -30°C, generator power, and need for high open-circuit voltage for cellulosic electrodes.
Result: Machine starts reliably in extreme cold. VRD switchable for pipeline mode (high OCV). "Performs like a much larger machine."
Mining & Industrial – South Africa
Customer: Platinum mine maintenance workshop
Challenge: Repairing heavy earthmoving equipment in dusty conditions with unstable grid power.
Result: Auto-voltage feature handles grid fluctuations; dust-proof design ensures reliability. *"Our welders fight over who gets to use the ARC-350H."*
Structural Fabrication – Texas, USA
Customer: Steel fabrication shop for commercial construction
Challenge: Moving between workstations, need for reliable three-phase performance.
Result: Lightweight design allows welders to move machine to the workpiece. 100% duty cycle at 300A enables continuous production. "Increased shop floor efficiency by 30%."
Built for Any Climate – From Arctic to Desert
Condition
ARC-350H Capability
Arctic winter – cold starts
Industrial components rated for -30°C operation
Desert summer – 45°C+ heat
70% duty cycle @ 350A – no thermal shutdown
Tropical humidity – rain
IP23 rated – dust and water jets protected
Remote sites – unstable power
Auto-voltage 160–450V – stable arc on any supply
High altitude – thin air
Efficient cooling design – full output up to 3000m
One machine. Unlimited applications. Reliable anywhere.
Full Features – Engineered for Professionals
Feature
Description
Benefit
DC Inverter Technology
Advanced IGBT inverter design
Energy-efficient, stable arc, lightweight
Auto-Voltage 160–450V
Automatically detects 1-phase, 2-phase, or 3-phase input
Works anywhere – no manual linking, no rewiring
MMA / Lift TIG
Dual process capability
One machine for structural welding and precision TIG repairs
Arc Force Adjustable
Control digging action for different electrodes
Optimise arc characteristics for 6010, 7018, and more
Hot Start Adjustable
Automatic current boost at arc start
Easy ignition – even on cold or rusty material
Anti-Stick
Automatically reduces current if electrode sticks
Saves electrodes, reduces frustration
VRD ON/OFF
Voltage Reduction Device – switchable
Safety on site; switch off when high OCV needed
Generator Compatible
Optimised for generator power
Stable arc on portable generators
2-Layer Multi-Board Design
Robust thermal management
Durability in continuous operation
Protections
Overvoltage, Undervoltage, Overcurrent, Thermal
Machine safety in unstable conditions
Wired Remote Control
Optional accessory
Adjust current from up to 50m away
Full Technical Specifications
Parameter
Value
Dimensions (L×W×H)
340 × 190 × 330 mm
Volume
21.3 liters
Weight
10.5 kg
Processes
MMA (Stick), Lift TIG (DC)
MMA Start Current
20 A
Lift TIG Start Current
10 A
Current Range (MMA)
20–350 A
Current Range (TIG)
10–350 A
Duty Cycle @ 350 A / 40°C
70%
Duty Cycle @ 300 A / 40°C
100%
Input Voltage
160–450 V – 1-phase/2-phase/3-phase auto-sensing
Generator Requirement
≥10 kVA recommended
Arc Force
Adjustable
Hot Start
Adjustable
Anti-Stick
✅ Yes
VRD
ON/OFF switchable
Remote Control
Optional (wired)
Protections
Overvoltage, Undervoltage, Overcurrent, Thermal
Enclosure Rating
IP23
Construction
2-layer multi-board
Standards
EN 60974-1, ISO 9001
✅ Global Certifications & Quality Assurance
Certification
Scope
Status
CE
European Union (EMC, LVD, RoHS)
✅ Certified
ISO 9001:2015
Quality management system
✅ Certified
BSCI
Business Social Compliance Initiative
✅ Certified
FCCA
Foreign Commercial Customer Audits
✅ Compliant
CNAS
China National Accreditation Service
🔄 In Progress
Annual Production Capacity: 700,000 units – ensuring consistent quality, reliable supply, and competitive pricing for global partners.
All machines are factory tested with full traceability.
Global Service & Support Scope
We don't just ship machines – we build partnerships.
Our service coverage includes:
Service
Details
Technical Documentation
Multi-language manuals (English, Spanish, French, Russian, Arabic)
Spare Parts
Global parts network with express logistics
Technical Support
Remote troubleshooting by experienced engineers
Training
On-site training for distributors and key accounts
Warranty
Comprehensive warranty with local partners in 40+ countries
OEM/ODM
Private labelling and customisation for volume partners
Certification Support
Assistance with local market certifications
Regional service hubs: Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America
Why Global Partners Choose KEYGREE ARC-350H
Direct alternative to premium brands– comparable arc quality, half the size, significantly lighter, better duty cycle
True three-phase industrial performance– smoother arc, higher efficiency than single-phase machines
Auto-voltage 160–450V (1/2/3-phase)– works anywhere in the world
CE / ISO / BSCI / FCCA certified– quality and compliance guaranteed
700,000 units annual capacity– reliable supply for global distributors
Generator-ready + VRD– perfect for site and shop
Built for harsh conditions– tested from -30°C to +50°C
Full OEM/ODM support– private labelling available
Fast global shipping– from Wenzhou, China
Model: KEYGREE ARC-350H
Ultra-Compact 350A Three-Phase Industrial Inverter
Ready to Redefine Industrial Portability?
We offer:
✅ Full technical datasheet - certified duty cycle curves (EN 60974-1)
✅ CE / ISO / BSCI / FCCA certification documents
✅ Weld test videos - 6010 root pass, 7018 fill, Lift TIG stainless
✅ Side-by-side size comparison with leading 350A class machines
✅ Multi-language user manuals
✅ Global distributor pricing
✅ Sample units for qualified partners
✅ OEM/ODM consultation
Website:
*Duty cycle certified per EN 60974-1 at 40°C ambient. Specifications subject to change without notice. Certifications may vary by model and destination.*
One Machine – Anywhere on Earth
10.5kg. 340×190×330mm. 70% duty cycle at 350A in 40°C ambient. Auto-voltage 160–450V (1-phase / 2-phase / 3-phase auto-sensing).
Whether you're welding on an offshore platform in the North Sea, repairing mining equipment in the Australian outback, fabricating structural steel in Dubai, or maintaining ships in Singapore - the ARC-350H is built for you.
It's the most portable, rugged, and versatile industrial welder in its class.
The Company Behind the Machine
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. - 700,000 units annual production | CE, ISO 9001, BSCI, FCCA certified | CNAS in progress | 40+ export markets
We don't just build welders - we engineer solutions for the world's toughest welding challenges.
⚡ Key Selling Points – ARC-350H
Feature
Description
Auto-Voltage 160–450V
Automatically detects single-phase, two-phase, or three-phase input – works anywhere in the world
MMA / Lift TIG
Dual process capability – structural welding and precision TIG repairs in one machine
Arc Force Adjustable
Control digging action for different electrodes – optimize for 6010, 7018, and more
Hot Start
Automatic current boost at arc start – easy ignition on cold or rusty material
Anti-Stick
Automatically reduces current if electrode sticks – saves electrodes, reduces frustration
Generator Compatible
Optimised for generator power – stable arc on portable generators
VRD ON/OFF
Voltage Reduction Device – switchable for safety or high OCV requirements
2-Layer Multi-Board Design
Robust thermal management – durability in continuous operation
Wired Remote Control (Optional)
Adjust current from up to 50m away
Smaller Than Any Industrial Welder You've Seen
Dimension
Measurement
What It Means On Site
Height
330 mm
Fits under low decks, inside equipment cabinets
Width
190 mm
Narrow enough to carry through 300mm manways
Depth
340 mm
Short depth – doesn't block walkways
Volume
21.3 liters
Smaller than a standard tool box
Weight
10.5 kg
One-hand carry – no crane, no trolley, no assistant
Carry it anywhere. Weld anything.
Specifications - Outperforming the Industry Standard
Feature
KEYGREE ARC-350H
Typical 350A Class Welder
Dimensions
340×190×330 mm
~500×200×400 mm
Weight
10.5 kg
~18–22 kg
Input Power
Auto-sensing 160–450V (1/2/3-phase)
230/400V selectable
MMA Start Current
20 A
~20 A
Lift TIG Start Current
10 A
~10 A
Duty Cycle @ 350A / 40°C
70%
~40–60%
Duty Cycle @ 300A / 40°C
100%
~60–80%
Arc Force Control
✅ Adjustable
✅ Adjustable
Hot Start
✅ Adjustable
✅ Adjustable
Anti-Stick
✅ Yes
✅ Yes
VRD
✅ ON/OFF switchable
✅ Available
Generator Compatibility
✅ Excellent – wide voltage tolerance
✅ Good (with PFC)
Protections
Over/Under voltage, Overcurrent, Thermal
Thermal, IP23
Remote Control
Optional wired remote
Optional
Construction
2-layer multi-board – robust thermal management
Industrial design
Price Position
High value
Premium
Comparison based on published specifications of leading brands in the 350A class.
Global Success Stories – Real-World ApplicationsOffshore North Sea (Norway)
Customer: Major oil platform maintenance contractor
Challenge: Welding in tight module compartments, frequent moves between decks, saline atmosphere.
Result: The ARC-350H is carried up ladders and through 300mm hatches. IP23 rating withstands salt spray. VRD ensures safety during simultaneous operations. "We cut setup time by 40%."
Structural Steel – Dubai (UAE)
Customer: High-rise construction fabricator
Challenge: Continuous welding on rebar and structural steel in 45°C heat. Generator power fluctuations on site.
Result: 70% duty cycle at 350A handles the heat; auto-voltage 160–450V stabilises arc on generators. "No thermal shutdown, even during summer."
Mining Repairs – Minas Gerais (Brazil)
Customer: Open-pit mine maintenance team
Challenge: On-site repairs of haul truck buckets and crushers in remote location. Dust, humidity, and voltage drops.
Result: 2-layer multi-board construction survives harsh conditions. Lift TIG with 10A start used for precision hardfacing. "One machine replaced our old 30kg transformer."
Shipbuilding – Batam (Indonesia)
Customer: Medium-sized shipyard
Challenge: Building and repairing vessels in covered docks. Confined spaces, high humidity, and three-phase supply.
Result: Compact size allows welders to move easily between sections. 20A MMA start gives strong arc on rusty plates. "Throughput increased by 25%."
Pipeline Construction – Alberta (Canada)
Customer: Cross-country pipeline contractor
Challenge: Winter welding at -30°C, generator power, and need for high open-circuit voltage for cellulosic electrodes.
Result: Machine starts reliably in extreme cold. VRD switchable for pipeline mode (high OCV). "Performs like a much larger machine."
Mining & Industrial – South Africa
Customer: Platinum mine maintenance workshop
Challenge: Repairing heavy earthmoving equipment in dusty conditions with unstable grid power.
Result: Auto-voltage feature handles grid fluctuations; dust-proof design ensures reliability. *"Our welders fight over who gets to use the ARC-350H."*
Structural Fabrication – Texas, USA
Customer: Steel fabrication shop for commercial construction
Challenge: Moving between workstations, need for reliable three-phase performance.
Result: Lightweight design allows welders to move machine to the workpiece. 100% duty cycle at 300A enables continuous production. "Increased shop floor efficiency by 30%."
Built for Any Climate – From Arctic to Desert
Condition
ARC-350H Capability
Arctic winter – cold starts
Industrial components rated for -30°C operation
Desert summer – 45°C+ heat
70% duty cycle @ 350A – no thermal shutdown
Tropical humidity – rain
IP23 rated – dust and water jets protected
Remote sites – unstable power
Auto-voltage 160–450V – stable arc on any supply
High altitude – thin air
Efficient cooling design – full output up to 3000m
One machine. Unlimited applications. Reliable anywhere.
Full Features – Engineered for Professionals
Feature
Description
Benefit
DC Inverter Technology
Advanced IGBT inverter design
Energy-efficient, stable arc, lightweight
Auto-Voltage 160–450V
Automatically detects 1-phase, 2-phase, or 3-phase input
Works anywhere – no manual linking, no rewiring
MMA / Lift TIG
Dual process capability
One machine for structural welding and precision TIG repairs
Arc Force Adjustable
Control digging action for different electrodes
Optimise arc characteristics for 6010, 7018, and more
Hot Start Adjustable
Automatic current boost at arc start
Easy ignition – even on cold or rusty material
Anti-Stick
Automatically reduces current if electrode sticks
Saves electrodes, reduces frustration
VRD ON/OFF
Voltage Reduction Device – switchable
Safety on site; switch off when high OCV needed
Generator Compatible
Optimised for generator power
Stable arc on portable generators
2-Layer Multi-Board Design
Robust thermal management
Durability in continuous operation
Protections
Overvoltage, Undervoltage, Overcurrent, Thermal
Machine safety in unstable conditions
Wired Remote Control
Optional accessory
Adjust current from up to 50m away
Full Technical Specifications
Parameter
Value
Dimensions (L×W×H)
340 × 190 × 330 mm
Volume
21.3 liters
Weight
10.5 kg
Processes
MMA (Stick), Lift TIG (DC)
MMA Start Current
20 A
Lift TIG Start Current
10 A
Current Range (MMA)
20–350 A
Current Range (TIG)
10–350 A
Duty Cycle @ 350 A / 40°C
70%
Duty Cycle @ 300 A / 40°C
100%
Input Voltage
160–450 V – 1-phase/2-phase/3-phase auto-sensing
Generator Requirement
≥10 kVA recommended
Arc Force
Adjustable
Hot Start
Adjustable
Anti-Stick
✅ Yes
VRD
ON/OFF switchable
Remote Control
Optional (wired)
Protections
Overvoltage, Undervoltage, Overcurrent, Thermal
Enclosure Rating
IP23
Construction
2-layer multi-board
Standards
EN 60974-1, ISO 9001
✅ Global Certifications & Quality Assurance
Certification
Scope
Status
CE
European Union (EMC, LVD, RoHS)
✅ Certified
ISO 9001:2015
Quality management system
✅ Certified
BSCI
Business Social Compliance Initiative
✅ Certified
FCCA
Foreign Commercial Customer Audits
✅ Compliant
CNAS
China National Accreditation Service
🔄 In Progress
Annual Production Capacity: 700,000 units – ensuring consistent quality, reliable supply, and competitive pricing for global partners.
All machines are factory tested with full traceability.
Global Service & Support Scope
We don't just ship machines – we build partnerships.
Our service coverage includes:
Service
Details
Technical Documentation
Multi-language manuals (English, Spanish, French, Russian, Arabic)
Spare Parts
Global parts network with express logistics
Technical Support
Remote troubleshooting by experienced engineers
Training
On-site training for distributors and key accounts
Warranty
Comprehensive warranty with local partners in 40+ countries
OEM/ODM
Private labelling and customisation for volume partners
Certification Support
Assistance with local market certifications
Regional service hubs: Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America
Why Global Partners Choose KEYGREE ARC-350H
Direct alternative to premium brands– comparable arc quality, half the size, significantly lighter, better duty cycle
True three-phase industrial performance– smoother arc, higher efficiency than single-phase machines
Auto-voltage 160–450V (1/2/3-phase)– works anywhere in the world
CE / ISO / BSCI / FCCA certified– quality and compliance guaranteed
700,000 units annual capacity– reliable supply for global distributors
Generator-ready + VRD– perfect for site and shop
Built for harsh conditions– tested from -30°C to +50°C
Full OEM/ODM support– private labelling available
Fast global shipping– from Wenzhou, China
Model: KEYGREE ARC-350H
Ultra-Compact 350A Three-Phase Industrial Inverter
Ready to Redefine Industrial Portability?
We offer:
✅ Full technical datasheet - certified duty cycle curves (EN 60974-1)
✅ CE / ISO / BSCI / FCCA certification documents
✅ Weld test videos - 6010 root pass, 7018 fill, Lift TIG stainless
✅ Side-by-side size comparison with leading 350A class machines
✅ Multi-language user manuals
✅ Global distributor pricing
✅ Sample units for qualified partners
✅ OEM/ODM consultation
Website:
*Duty cycle certified per EN 60974-1 at 40°C ambient. Specifications subject to change without notice. Certifications may vary by model and destination.*
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