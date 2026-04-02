HENNGE Inc. Launches Endpoint & Managed Security To Expand Cloud Security Offering

MENAFN - GetNews)HENNGE Inc., a cloud identity security company, today announced the launch of HENNGE Endpoint & Managed Security, a new solution designed to extend protection beyond identity and secure devices across modern cloud environments.

With the increasing complexity of cyber threats targeting endpoints, organizations require more than access control alone. HENNGE Endpoint & Managed Security delivers a unified approach to endpoint protection, detection, and response, helping organizations prevent, identify, and contain threats across their device landscape.

The solution combines E ndpoint Protection Platform (EPP), E ndpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) into a single, cloud-managed platform. Key capabilities include automated patch management, advanced threat protection against ransomware and zero-day attacks, real-time behavioral detection, and automated containment of compromised devices. For organizations requiring additional support, optional 24/7 expert-led monitoring and remediation provides continuous protection and rapid response to emerging threats.

“HENNGE has always focused on making advanced cybersecurity accessible and practical for organizations, particularly those without dedicated enterprise-scale resources,” said Robert Sharp, President and CEO of HENNGE Inc.“With the launch of HENNGE Endpoint & Managed Security, we're excited to continue that mission by bringing advanced endpoint protection and expert-led response to our customers. Together with HENNGE Identity and HENNGE One, we're expanding our product portfolio to deliver a more comprehensive approach to cloud security.”

HENNGE Endpoint & Managed Security is designed to complement HENNGE Identity by securing the device layer alongside identity-based access controls. By combining identity and endpoint protection, organizations can reduce risk across both user access and device exposure, strengthening their overall security posture.

Organizations and managed service providers (MSPs) interested in adding endpoint protection and managed security services can contact HENNGE's cybersecurity experts at ....

About HENNGE Inc.

HENNGE is a cloud identity security company focused on helping organizations protect access to cloud applications through simple, scalable identity and access management solutions. Its flagship platform, HENNGE Identity, provides centralized access control, multi-factor authentication, and policy enforcement to help organizations strengthen their security posture in cloud-first environments.

For more information, please visit the HENNGE Inc. website.