Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused On Industrial Automation Innovation

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Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, has launched a new quarterly digital campaign centered on the rapidly evolving industrial automation market.

Montreal, Canada - April 2, 2026 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, has launched a new quarterly digital campaign centered on the rapidly evolving industrial automation market.

As automation continues to transform industries worldwide, the opportunity for innovation has never been greater. With the global industrial automation market projected to reach $395.1 billion by 2029, engineers and designers are being called to develop smarter, more efficient systems that can redefine manufacturing, logistics, and beyond.

This new campaign highlights how bold ideas can shape the future of automation and provides the tools and support needed to bring those ideas to life. From early-stage design to fully deployed systems, Future Electronics positions itself as a trusted partner throughout the entire engineering journey.

The campaign showcases cutting-edge technologies from leading manufacturers, combined with deep engineering expertise to help solve complex design challenges. It also emphasizes access to valuable resources and development tools that accelerate time to market while reducing risk, alongside a global supply chain built to support long-term scalability.

Engineers, innovators, and industry leaders are invited to explore the latest advancements, real-world applications, and enabling technologies driving the next wave of automation.

Follow the campaign to discover how to transform innovative concepts into market-ready automated systems.

To learn more about Industrial Automation solutions and access campaign resources, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .