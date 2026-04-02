Bitcoin At Risk Of Fresh Lows Until $76K Holds As Support

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin has stubbornly maintained a 60,000 to 73,000 USD trading band as macro headwinds intensify. Oil prices hover at levels not seen since 2008, geopolitical tensions flare across the US, Israel and Iran, and stock markets remain volatile after a choppy start to the year. In this environment, BTC has drawn steady bids on pullbacks toward the 60k mark, but the path forward remains uncertain as traders weigh whether a breakout or deeper correction lies ahead.

Analysts point to a technical setup that could tilt the risk balance either way. A rising wedge and a bear-flag pattern have been in focus, with a key stake on whether Bitcoin can sustain a rally above a critical resistance area. Market technicians stress that a daily close above roughly 76,000 USD would be necessary to invalidate the current bearish configuration and shift the narrative toward a potential fresh leg higher. Until such a breakout occurs, the market may remain in a waiting game as traders seek a catalyst to unlock capital and directional bets.

Bitcoin remains range-bound between 60,000 and 73,000 USD despite challenging macro conditions, with support at 60k and resistance nearer 70k–73k. A bear-flag/bearish continuation pattern dominates near-term view, requiring a close above 76,000 USD to negate the setup; a breakdown could push toward the mid-50k to 52,500 USD area per some scenarios. Trading activity shows subdued demand and a cautious stance, as aggregated open interest stays below 20 billion USD and negative funding rates are treated as opportunistic signals rather than reliable catalysts for rallies. Liquidity dynamics hint at risk for leveraged longs if BTC weakens toward 63–65k USD, with a liquidity gap below and another cluster of longs starting around 57,500–56,000 USD. Market participants await a clear catalyst-whether a macro shift or a technical breakout above 76k-before the next sustained move, keeping the focus on the 60k–70k range until then.

Key takeawaysBearish patterns and the price action

Bitcoin's recent price action has framed a cautious setup. A correction to 60,014 USD occurred on Jan. 20 as BTC traded within the broader range, reinforcing a bearish continuation narrative. Since February 8, attempts to break past the bear-flag's overhead trendline have failed, reinforcing the view that the pattern remains intact unless a decisive breakout occurs.

Technical observers underscore that clearing 76,000 USD on a multi-day basis is the prerequisite for negating the current bearish configuration. In practical terms, a rally to that level would need to sustain for two or three consecutive daily candles and then retest the trendline at around 75,000 USD to confirm a change in role from resistance to support.

That outlook aligns with a broader sentiment among some technicians who monitor price channels and chart patterns for guidance on possible trajectories. While not a guaranteed forecast, the emphasized level of 52,500 USD sits as a potential magnet in a scenario where downside momentum intensifies.

Liquidity, funding and risk in the wings

Across spot and futures markets, demand appears relatively flat by several market-tracking measures. Data suggests that traders still view episodes where the funding rate turns negative as potential buying opportunities, but such signals have not reliably translated into sustained upside as Bitcoin tests the bear-flag resistance.

Aggregated open interest provides a corroborating view: it has remained below 20 billion USD, a threshold last associated with BTC trading near 79,000 USD earlier in February. The muted open interest implies that traders are selectively taking on risk, rather than piling into directional bets with high leverage.

In the options and futures space, risk dynamics show a clustering of leveraged long positions vulnerable to liquidation if price declines into the 63,000–65,000 USD range. A liquidity gap exists below, with the next sizable block of long positions projected around 57,500–56,000 USD. These pockets of risk hint at how quickly sentiment could shift if Bitcoin breaks lower and triggers cascading liquidations in highly leveraged positions.

Market path to watch

The prevailing mood appears to be one of consolidation, with market participants waiting for a meaningful trigger to re-accelerate volatility in either direction. Traders are watching for catalysts-whether from macro data, geopolitical news, or a fresh technical breakout-that could reallocate capital and tip BTC out of its current range.

Absent such catalysts, the price action is likely to continue trading within the 60,000–70,000 region, with 60,000 acting as a stubborn floor and 70,000 representing a more challenging hurdle for those hoping to reestablish momentum above the long-standing resistance area. The broader picture suggests that the market is seeking a narrative or data point that justifies larger bets, rather than reacting to mid-cycle noise alone.

What readers should watch next

As the market evolves, key milestones to monitor include a sustained break above 76,000 USD on a multi-day basis, followed by a confirmatory retest of the 75,000 USD level. If the price fails to clear this zone, attention will likely shift back to the lower boundary near 60,000 USD and the risk of a renewed test of the bears' target around 52,500 USD. On the funding and liquidity front, any meaningful shifts in open interest and leverage dynamics-especially a surge in long liquidations around the 63–65k window-could catalyze sharper moves. The coming weeks will be telling as macro headlines and on-chain signals converge to redefine BTC's trajectory.

According to analysts like Aksel Kibar, who shared charts and commentary on X, the path of least resistance will hinge on whether the support and resistance lines hold or give way. For now, Bitcoin's fate rests on whether buyers can step forward with conviction above the critical 76k level or whether a fresh wave of selling drives the market toward mid- to low-50k territory. Readers should stay tuned to both price action and the evolving liquidity landscape, as these are the levers most likely to determine the next leg in BTC's ongoing range-bound saga.

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