Microcap Madness: DOSE, GV, GPUS, ADMQ, BDRX, AMLM Finals To Watch

A new wave of microcap stock momentum, biotech innovation, AI infrastructure growth, and resource expansion is driving investor attention in March 2026, as several emerging companies across drug delivery, life sciences, artificial intelligence, oncology, and critical minerals position themselves as high-upside names to watch.

Leading the biotech innovation theme, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) is gaining traction as a drug delivery technology stock built around its proprietary QuickStrip oral thin film platform. The Company is advancing human clinical evaluation of fast-dissolving oral strips, while strengthening its position with a granted patent for its Nicotine Bilayer Oral Film, targeting the rapidly growing $38B smoke-free nicotine and oral drug delivery market. With additional catalysts including pharmacokinetic (PK) trials, NFL-supported research, Brazil market expansion, etc., is emerging as a small-cap biotech stock to watch in the medical and wellness sectors.

In the global healthcare innovation space, Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) announced a $20 million strategic investment agreement to advance its anti-aging and cell therapy research platform in China. The planned GV China Anti-Aging Research Center and expansion of health management centers highlight growing investor interest in longevity, biologics, and regenerative medicine markets.

Meanwhile, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: BDRX) is advancing its clinical-stage oncology pipeline with MTX240, a molecular glue therapy targeting gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The drug's novel mechanism of action aims to overcome resistance to traditional kinase inhibitors, positioning BDRX within the high-demand precision oncology and cancer therapeutics sector.

On the AI infrastructure front, Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) reported approximately $26.6 million in cash proceeds from litigation resolution, strengthening its balance sheet as it expands AI data center operations, Bitcoin mining, and high-performance computing infrastructure. The Company's exposure to AI hosting, colocation services, and digital asset ecosystems aligns with accelerating demand for AI compute power and data center capacity.

American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) continues to build momentum in the critical minerals and gold exploration sector with the acquisition of the Higginsville Project in Western Australia, located within a prolific gold-producing region. With exposure to gold, lithium, rare earth elements, and strategic metals, AMLM is positioned within the growing global resource and energy transition narrative.

Rounding up the group, ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) is gaining investor attention following its 2025 results, with shares recently hitting an intraday high of $0.033, up 13.7% on roughly 10x average volume, signaling rising market awareness. The company reported $5.62 million in revenue, with net income increasing to $486,259 and operating cash flow rising to $381,136, reflecting improved efficiency within its vertically integrated apparel and textile manufacturing platform. A key catalyst is its $13 million, 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, expected to boost capacity significantly as operations ramp in 2026.

As capital rotates into high-growth microcap sectors, companies like DOSE, GV, BDRX, GPUS, and AMLM are increasingly appearing on investor screens for their innovation-driven catalysts, expanding market opportunities, and potential breakout momentum in 2026.

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