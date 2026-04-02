Chronic And Acute Pain Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 180+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic and Acute Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Chronic and Acute Pain treatment.

The leading Chronic and Acute Pain Companies such as Vertanical, Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ensysce Biosciences, Allodynic Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, RaQualia Pharma, Centrexion Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neumentum, Spine BioPharma, PainReform, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Scilex Holding, 3D Medicines, Tryp Therapeutics, Novaremed, Ipsen, Vaneltix Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Akeso, Amalgent Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Trevena, Cytonics Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Synerkine Pharma, Salipro Biotech and others. Promising Chronic and Acute Pain Therapies such as Ketamine, PF-04457845, GRT0151Y dose escalation, Lidoderm®, Fentanyl Sublingual Spray (FSS), SOM230, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, ABP-745 and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Chronic and Acute Pain? @ Chronic and Acute Pain Clinical Trials Assessment

Chronic and Acute Pain Overview

Pain is a nearly universal experience that plays a critical role in health and disease, broadly classified as acute or chronic based on duration and cause. Acute pain is typically sudden in onset, short in duration (usually under 30 days), and arises from injury, surgery, or infection. It serves a protective function by signaling harm and promoting healing behaviors. Common in emergency and primary care, acute pain generally resolves as the underlying cause heals. Despite its short-term nature, it significantly contributes to lost productivity and healthcare use, being a leading cause of clinical visits and work absences. Chronic pain, in contrast, persists beyond normal healing-usually longer than 3 to 6 months-and may arise from past injury, illness, or no identifiable cause. Unlike acute pain, it often lacks a biological purpose and can severely impact mental, emotional, and social well-being.

Chronic and Acute Pain Emerging Drugs Profile

VER-01: Vertanical

VER‐01 is an investigational, standardized full-spectrum extract derived from the Cannabis sativa strain DKJ127 L, developed by Vertanical for the treatment of chronic pain. Its unique phytochemical composition includes cannabinoids such as cannabigerol, and terpenes like β-caryophyllene and α-bisabolol, which act synergistically through the entourage effect. The formulation is produced via a proprietary extraction process that preserves the full spectrum of the plant's bioactive compounds. The drug is currently in Preregistration Phase for the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain.

YZJ-4729: Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

YZJ-4729 is an investigational drug being developed as a novel G protein-biased μ-opioid receptor (MOR) agonist for the management of severe acute pain requiring intravenous opioid therapy. Its significance lies in its mechanism of action, which is designed to selectively activate the analgesic G protein signaling pathway of the MOR while exhibiting minimal recruitment of β-arrestin-2, a process thought to be linked to undesirable side effects of traditional opioids like respiratory depression and gastrointestinal dysfunction. Currently, the drug is in Phase III for the treatment of postoperative acute pain.

PF614: Ensysce Biosciences

PF614 is an investigational oral extended-release oxycodone prodrug, designed for the management of moderate to severe acute postoperative pain. It utilizes Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) technology, PF614 aims to provide effective analgesia while reducing the potential for abuse and overdose associated with traditional opioids. PF614's formulation is designed to release oxycodone in a controlled manner, aiming to balance potent analgesic effects with a reduced risk of abuse. Currently, the drug is in Phase III for the treatment of acute postoperative pain.

ALLOD-2: Allodynic Therapeutics

ALLOD‐2 is an investigational oral fixed‐dose combination of naltrexone and acetaminophen, repurposed at lower doses. It is being developed to treat diverse pain conditions, including acute migraine, episodic migraine prevention, and chronic low back pain. Its mechanism includes dual blocking of innate immune activation (e.g. via TLR‐4 antagonism) and suppression of proinflammatory mediators such as TNF‐α, NO, ROS, alongside inhibition of COX‐2‐mediated pathways. ALLOD‐2 is currently in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of migraine.

Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics

Dapansutrile is an orally administered, small-molecule NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor developed by Olatec Therapeutics for the treatment of acute gout flares and associated inflammatory pain. By selectively targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome, dapansutrile blocks the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL‐1β, which are key mediators of pain and swelling during gout attacks. This targeted mechanism offers a novel, non-steroidal and non-opioid approach to managing inflammatory pain. Dapansutrile is currently in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Acute Gout Flare.

LY3848575: Eli Lilly and Company

LY3848575 is an investigational monoclonal antibody developed by Eli Lilly and Company, designed for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain. It works by targeting epiregulin, a protein involved in nerve signaling and pain pathways. By neutralizing epiregulin, LY3848575 aims to modulate abnormal neuronal activity, thereby reducing pain perception without engaging opioid pathways. The drug is administered via subcutaneous injection and is being developed as a monotherapy, offering a novel, non-opioid approach to managing neuropathic pain conditions. Its design as a monoclonal antibody allows for precise targeting of pathological pathways, with the potential for improved efficacy and safety in patients with chronic pain. Currently, the drug is in Phase II for the treatment of chronic pain.

RQ-00317076: RaQualia Pharma

RQ-00317076 is a small-molecule, selective COX-2 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of pain, including acute postoperative pain and chronic pain such as osteoarthritis. The compound has been developed to improve upon existing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) by offering a different chemical structure than current COX-2 inhibitors. Currently, the drug has completed Phase II for the treatment of acute postoperative pain and chronic pain.

CNTX-3001: Centrexion Therapeutics

CNTX‐3001 is a novel, non‐opioid small‐molecule therapeutic developed for intractable chronic lower back pain. It is administered intrathecally (via lumbar puncture) in a first‐in‐human Phase I trial to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy. Designed for patients whose pain has been refractory to multiple prior therapies, the molecule aims to provide relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. As a spinal‐targeted intervention, CNTX‐3001 offers a potentially durable analgesic option for difficult‐to‐treat moderate to severe low back pain. The drug is being developed with National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a partner. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Lower Back Pain.

If you're tracking ongoing Chronic and Acute Pain Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Chronic and Acute Pain Treatment Drugs

Chronic and Acute Pain Companies

Vertanical, Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ensysce Biosciences, Allodynic Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, RaQualia Pharma, Centrexion Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neumentum, Spine BioPharma, PainReform, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Scilex Holding, 3D Medicines, Tryp Therapeutics, Novaremed, Ipsen, Vaneltix Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Akeso, Amalgent Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Trevena, Cytonics Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Synerkine Pharma, Salipro Biotech and others.

The Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic and Acute Pain with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic and Acute Pain Treatment.

Chronic and Acute Pain Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic and Acute Pain Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic and Acute Pain market.

Chronic and Acute Pain pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Chronic and Acute Pain Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Report @ Chronic and Acute Pain Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic and Acute Pain Companies- Vertanical, Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ensysce Biosciences, Allodynic Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, RaQualia Pharma, Centrexion Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neumentum, Spine BioPharma, PainReform, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Scilex Holding, 3D Medicines, Tryp Therapeutics, Novaremed, Ipsen, Vaneltix Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Akeso, Amalgent Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Trevena, Cytonics Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Synerkine Pharma, Salipro Biotech and others.

Chronic and Acute Pain Therapies- Ketamine, PF-04457845, GRT0151Y dose escalation, Lidoderm®, Fentanyl Sublingual Spray (FSS), SOM230, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, ABP-745 and others.

Chronic and Acute Pain Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic and Acute Pain Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Chronic and Acute Pain Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Chronic and Acute Pain Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic and Acute Pain OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutics AssessmentChronic and Acute Pain – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)YZJ-4729: Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.Mid Stage Products (Phase II)LY3848575: Eli Lilly and CompanyEarly Stage Products (Phase I)PIPE-791: Contineum TherapeuticsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsChronic and Acute Pain Key CompaniesChronic and Acute Pain Key ProductsChronic and Acute Pain- Unmet NeedsChronic and Acute Pain- Market Drivers and BarriersChronic and Acute Pain- Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic and Acute Pain Analyst ViewsChronic and Acute Pain Key CompaniesAppendix

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