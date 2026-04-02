GO INVESTOR REMINDER: Grocery Outlet Holdings Corp. Investors Have Until May 15, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your Gocery Outlet Holdings Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GO) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until May 15, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of August 5, 2025 through March 4, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges (1) the Company had expanded too quickly into new stores; (2) the Company's purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, the Company was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; and (4) the Company's Restructuring Plan would require further Optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs.

On March 4, 2026, Grocery Outlet announced results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, reporting full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $254.3 million (missing prior guidance of $258 at the low end); net sales of $4.69 billion, (missing prior guidance of $4.70 billion at the low end); comparable store sales which increased by 0.5% on a 52-week basis (missing prior guidance of 0.6% to 0.9%), and diluted adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 (missing prior guidance of $0.78 at the low end). Moreover, the Company revealed it was adding an additional“optimization plan” on top of its“restructuring plan,” and“reshaping [its] new store growth strategy” including the“closure of 36 financially underperforming stores.” Further, the Company also“determined that the long-lived assets of the Closure Stores were impaired, and recognized $110 million of non-cash charges in Impairment of long-lived assets on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).” Finally, the Company stated that“preceding the adoption of the Optimization Plan...we determined that the long-lived assets of the Closure Stores were impaired, and recognized $110 million of non-cash charges in Impairment of long-lived assets on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss)... we currently estimate we will incur between $14 million and $25 million in net total restructuring charges in fiscal 2026, including between $51 million and $63 million of estimated cash expenditures primarily for lease termination fees, and between $11 million and $14 million of bad debt expense, partially offset by net non-cash write-off of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities associated with these leases of between $(48) million and $(52) million.”

On the same date, the Company held an earnings call in conjunction with releasing fourth quarter 2025 results. During the earnings call, the Company's CEO, Defendant Potter, further revealed that the Company had“made the difficult decision to close 36 locations” in part because“it's clear now that we expanded too quickly, and these closures are a direct correction.”

On this news, the price of Grocery Outlet shares declined by $2.45 per share, or approximately 27.9%, from $8.79 per share on March 4, 2026 to close at $6.34 on March 5, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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