Hyperliquid Price Surge As Futures Volume Blows Out, Golden Cross Standard Breakout To $44

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hyperliquid prices soar as the futures trade activity expands. Open interest has risen to about 1.61 billion in the past 24 hours, signaling increased participation in the futures market.

Daily trading volumes have surged to record levels of over 2.4 billion, indicating strong demand for perpetual contracts and growing trader confidence in further upside.

The rise in open interest and volume suggests market participants are not leaving the market but are actively pursuing gains, supporting the current bullish trend.

The derivatives participation and greater market conviction were shown by open interest exceeding 1.6 billion. Daily trading volumes exceeded 2.4 billion, boosting token burn mechanisms and increasing demand. Bullish technicals, such as a flag formation and a possible golden cross, point to a rise to 44 if momentum continues.

Key InsightsFutures Trading Pushes the Price

The recent price run-up is closely linked to rising derivatives trading activity. Market data show open interest around 1.61 billion in the past 24 hours, indicating more traders engaging in the futures.

Daily volumes have soared beyond 2.4 billion, signaling strong demand for perpetual contracts and growing trader confidence in further upside movement.

The increase in open interest and volume indicates market participants remain active, supporting the bullish trend.

Diversification to Real-World Assets

The platform's move into physical assets trading has increased activity. With HIP-3, perpetual contracts based on commodities like gold, silver, and crude oil are now tradable.

This enables traders to gain exposure to conventional assets in a crypto-native setup. In March, daily volumes in crude oil contracts reached over $1 billion at the peak amid geopolitical tensions.

Moreover, the 24/7 trading feature provides a competitive edge, especially as event contracts enhance engagement.

Hyperliquid has added event-based contracts, adding another layer of participation for traders. These tools let users speculate on real-life results while managing futures exposure.

Consequently, trading activity has risen, contributing to higher fee generation. This supports token buybacks and burn facilities, which gradually reduce supply and promote price stability.

The mix of new products and increased user interaction continues to strengthen the platform's ecosystem.

Bullish Technical Set Up Develops

Technically, Hyperliquid's price action shows signs of a bullish continuation pattern. A flag formation formed after a sharp rise, suggesting consolidation before a potential breakout.

Additionally, the token is approaching a milestone: a potential golden cross as the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average. This is typically viewed as a bullish signal upon confirmation.

If a breakout occurs, the next major resistance zone is around the 44 level, which analysts in traditional markets are watching in response to global events in real time.

Risks and Key Support Levels

Despite the optimistic forecast, there are downside risks. The 200-day moving average sits near 34.8 and serves as a critical support zone.

A break below this level could undermine the current setup and shift the mood to the downside. Traders will monitor price action around this region to confirm continuation or reversal.

Prognosis: Derivatives Activity Is Still Important

Derivatives trading is likely to remain a major driver of Hyperliquid 's short-term trajectory. Open interest and volumes are expected to grow, reflecting trader confidence.

Additionally, token burns tied to platform charges and product diversification contribute to liquidity and demand.

If these trends persist, Hyperliquid may continue its upward trajectory, with technical confirmations and the possibility of an upward price target near the $44 level.

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