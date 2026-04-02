Metaplanet More Than 40K BTC Of Bitcoin Metaplanet Stocks Fall

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Corporate ranking is uplifted by treasury expansion

Metaplanet has so far invested around 4.18 billion dollars in acquiring Bitcoin. The average price of purchase is higher than the market prices, which portrays the difference between price and price. Nevertheless, the company persists in establishing its position despite the market fluctuations. In addition, the company has indicated a 2026 Bitcoin yield of 2.8 per cent year to date. This indicator represents returns made by its treasury strategy. Besides, the company recorded operating revenue of 2.96 billion yen from its Bitcoin income business.

Metaplanet shares went down due to the announcement in shares held by the market at large. It dropped by almost two per cent to 302 yen in the trade. Also, the volume of trading was lower than the average observed in the past few weeks. The fall is based on broader pressure in financial markets attributed to geopolitics. Remarks by Donald Trump on the tension with Iran added to the reluctant investor behavior. As a result, crypto-related stocks, such as risk assets, were put under pressure to sell.

The prices of Bitcoin also shifted downwards over the same time, further straining the mood in the market. The asset was trading at around 66,000 dollars, having fallen over three percent in a day. Besides, data on derivatives showed less trade on the part of traders. Bitcoin futures open interest declined on leading platforms, indicating the decline in participation. Open positions on exchanges like CME and Binance showed negative changes. Therefore, traders seem to be awaiting future economic information to take more exposure.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.