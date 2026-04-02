Mercer Advisors Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On or around January 22, 2026, Mercer Advisors Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Mercer Advisors determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Financial account information Credit/debit card information Medical information Driver's license numbers Dates of birth Addresses
To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE
Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.
Contact:
Murphy Law Firm
...
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