Mercer Advisors Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

On or around January 22, 2026, Mercer Advisors Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Mercer Advisors determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Credit/debit card information

Medical information

Driver's license numbers

Dates of birth Addresses

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

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