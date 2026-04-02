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Maverick Brands Closes Nearly $3 Million Crowdfunding Campaign And Announces MAGA Beer As Next Values-Driven Raise
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Maverick Brands ( ) today announced the successful conclusion of a Regulation CF equity crowdfunding campaign for Nine Line Apparel, the Savannah, Georgia-based veteran-owned lifestyle brand. The campaign raised approximately $2,987,152 from more than 1,200 investors at a $47.2 million pre-money valuation one of the highest-performing values-driven consumer brand raises in Regulation CF history. Maverick Brands provided full-service campaign execution for Nine Line Apparel, encompassing pre-launch investor positioning, brand storytelling, digital media strategy, platform management, and community engagement.“Crowdfunding is about more than raising money. It's about creating evangelists. When someone invests even a few hundred dollars, they become a brand advocate for life.” - Scott Hansen, Co-Founder, Maverick Brands. Founded by combat veteran Tyler Merritt, Nine Line Apparel operates a 50,000-square-foot American manufacturing campus in Savannah, Georgia, employing approximately 300 people, many of them military veterans. The company reported $39.8 million in 2024 revenue, 45% gross margins, and its third consecutive profitable year. Merritt opted for community capital over private equity to preserve the brand's mission and values, and to give customers, veterans, and fellow Americans the opportunity to become shareholders and brand ambassadors simultaneously.“We don't treat crowdfunding as a one-time capital event,” said Hansen.“We treat it as a long-term brand-building tool. Nine Line had an extraordinary story of purpose and community. Our job was to amplify it.”
EQUITY CROWDFUNDING AND THE DEMOCRATIZATION OF AMERICAN CAPITAL
The JOBS Act of 2012 and Regulation CF, effective 2016, opened private company investing to all Americans regardless of net worth or income. According to KingsCrowd, the industry surpassed $1 billion raised under Regulation CF and Regulation A+ in 2024 alone, enabling founders from Main Street to veteran-owned businesses to access growth capital without ceding control to institutional investors.
For brands rooted in patriotism, faith, and military service, equity crowdfunding has proven an especially powerful vehicle - aligning the financial interests of everyday Americans with companies that reflect their values and converting customers into long-term shareholders.
“For the first time in history, everyday Americans can own a piece of the brands they believe in and the founders building the future they want to see,” said Meg Hansen, Managing Partner of Maverick Brands.“That is a profoundly powerful thing.”
MAGA BEER: NEXT CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCED
Maverick Brands has announced it will serve as the campaign partner for MAGA Beer, a conservative American beer brand targeting consumers seeking alternatives to multinational brewing conglomerates whose cultural positioning conflicts with their values. The U.S. beer market exceeds $116 billion annually. The 2023 Bud Light consumer backlash - which erased billions in brand equity virtually overnight - demonstrated the scale and conviction of this consumer segment. MAGA Beer's forthcoming Regulation CF campaign will invite supporters to become equity shareholders in a brand built around their identity and beliefs. Platform selection, valuation, and investment terms will be announced via AmericanCrowdfunder and Maverick Brands' investor newsletter.
“The Nine Line raise proved that when Americans who believe in a brand are given the chance to own it, they respond with extraordinary force,” said Hansen.“MAGA Beer has one of the most passionate consumer communities in the country. Our job is to convert that passion into ownership.”
About Maverick Brands
Maverick Brands ( ) is a Charleston, S.C.-based equity crowdfunding consultancy providing end-to-end campaign strategy, investor marketing, brand storytelling, and community development for growth-stage companies raising capital under Regulation CF and Regulation D. The firm's approach centers on three pillars: awareness, capital, and community.
About American Crowdfunder
American Crowdfunder ( ) is a media platform covering the U.S. equity crowdfunding ecosystem, providing campaign spotlights, regulatory analysis, and resources for founders and investors navigating Regulation CF and Regulation A+ offerings.
INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering by MAGA Beer will be made only by means of an offering circular filed with the SEC. Equity crowdfunding investments are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
Media Contact: Sally Weller, Editorial Director - American Crowdfunder
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EQUITY CROWDFUNDING AND THE DEMOCRATIZATION OF AMERICAN CAPITAL
The JOBS Act of 2012 and Regulation CF, effective 2016, opened private company investing to all Americans regardless of net worth or income. According to KingsCrowd, the industry surpassed $1 billion raised under Regulation CF and Regulation A+ in 2024 alone, enabling founders from Main Street to veteran-owned businesses to access growth capital without ceding control to institutional investors.
For brands rooted in patriotism, faith, and military service, equity crowdfunding has proven an especially powerful vehicle - aligning the financial interests of everyday Americans with companies that reflect their values and converting customers into long-term shareholders.
“For the first time in history, everyday Americans can own a piece of the brands they believe in and the founders building the future they want to see,” said Meg Hansen, Managing Partner of Maverick Brands.“That is a profoundly powerful thing.”
MAGA BEER: NEXT CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCED
Maverick Brands has announced it will serve as the campaign partner for MAGA Beer, a conservative American beer brand targeting consumers seeking alternatives to multinational brewing conglomerates whose cultural positioning conflicts with their values. The U.S. beer market exceeds $116 billion annually. The 2023 Bud Light consumer backlash - which erased billions in brand equity virtually overnight - demonstrated the scale and conviction of this consumer segment. MAGA Beer's forthcoming Regulation CF campaign will invite supporters to become equity shareholders in a brand built around their identity and beliefs. Platform selection, valuation, and investment terms will be announced via AmericanCrowdfunder and Maverick Brands' investor newsletter.
“The Nine Line raise proved that when Americans who believe in a brand are given the chance to own it, they respond with extraordinary force,” said Hansen.“MAGA Beer has one of the most passionate consumer communities in the country. Our job is to convert that passion into ownership.”
About Maverick Brands
Maverick Brands ( ) is a Charleston, S.C.-based equity crowdfunding consultancy providing end-to-end campaign strategy, investor marketing, brand storytelling, and community development for growth-stage companies raising capital under Regulation CF and Regulation D. The firm's approach centers on three pillars: awareness, capital, and community.
About American Crowdfunder
American Crowdfunder ( ) is a media platform covering the U.S. equity crowdfunding ecosystem, providing campaign spotlights, regulatory analysis, and resources for founders and investors navigating Regulation CF and Regulation A+ offerings.
INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering by MAGA Beer will be made only by means of an offering circular filed with the SEC. Equity crowdfunding investments are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
Media Contact: Sally Weller, Editorial Director - American Crowdfunder
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