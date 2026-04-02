NEW ERA ENERGY LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired New Era Energy securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (“New Era Energy” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:NUAI) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until June 1, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) New Era Energy overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) New Era Energy was involved in a fraudulent scheme“to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; (3) as a result, New Era Energy's financial results were false and/or misleading; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about New Era Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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