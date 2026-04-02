Etoro Begins Crypto Trading Three Years After Receiving Bitlicense

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) U.S. trading platform eToro (NASDAQ: $ETOR) has enabled cryptocurrency trading for its New York-based clients three years after it was granted a BitLicense.

The firm is allowing trading in about 20 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), with plans to add more digital assets over time.

In most of the 74 other countries where eToro operates, the firm offers 115 crypto assets for trading, in addition to stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and commodities.

eToro received a Virtual Currency Business Activity License, also known as a BitLicense, in February 2023. The license is needed to legally engage in activities involving crypto.

Since its introduction in 2015, fewer than 40 companies have received a BitLicense, and not all of them end up launching crypto services in New York state.

eToro was the first trading firm to be granted a BitLicense following the collapse of FTX in 2022.

ETOR stock has declined 55% in the past 12 months to trade at $30.01 U.S. per share.