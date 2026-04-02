Textus Releases AI-Powered SMS With Smart Delivery, Combining AI Messaging, Risk Detection, And Compliance Controls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New features help businesses detect risky messages, reduce opt-outs, and ensure more texts reach their intended audience.

Denver, Colorado, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the leading Performance SMS platform for businesses, announced the launch of Smart Delivery, a new AI-powered system designed to fundamentally improve SMS deliverability, message performance, and compliance.

Smart Delivery introduces a new standard for how businesses send text messages - combining real-time AI risk detection, intelligent message optimization, and proactive compliance enforcement into a single, integrated experience.

As carrier filtering becomes more aggressive and compliance requirements continue to tighten, businesses are losing visibility and control over whether their messages actually reach their audience. Messages can be flagged, filtered, or blocked entirely - often without warning - leading to missed conversations, declining engagement, and lost revenue.

Smart Delivery solves this by embedding AI directly into the messaging workflow.

The system continuously analyzes message content before send, using AI-powered Message Quality Indicators (MQI) to detect deliverability risks in real time. When issues are identified, Smart Delivery not only flags them, but actively improves them - using AI to rewrite messages into compliant, high-performing versions while preserving intent.

At the same time, Smart Delivery monitors opt-out rates and delivery signals across a rolling window, giving organizations early visibility into performance risks and automatically enforcing safeguards before thresholds are exceeded.

Together, these capabilities create a closed-loop system that doesn't just identify problems - it prevents them.

Unlike traditional messaging tools that rely on users to manually manage compliance and deliverability, Smart Delivery acts as an intelligent system embedded within every send. It evaluates, guides, and - when necessary - enforces best practices automatically.

With Smart Delivery, TextUs is redefining what it means to send a text message - shifting from simple message delivery to intelligent message optimization. The result is a system where every message is not only sent, but actively improved before it reaches the recipient.

Smart Delivery is now available to TextUs customers. To learn more, visit: TextUs Smart Delivery

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Introducing TextUs AI-Powered Smart Delivery

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