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Prokan Launches Aquaflame For Outdoor Living Projects
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Prokan, a premium outdoor kitchen and living brand, announces the launch of the Prokan AquaFlame Water and Fire Table, a new statement feature created for trade professionals seeking to bring a more immersive outdoor experience to residential and commercial projects.
“We have built our reputation in grilling and outdoor kitchen solutions, but today's backyard is no longer just a place for a grill,” said Ray Chang, CEO at Prokan.“With the AquaFlame, we wanted to go beyond the cooking zone and offer designers and builders a feature that helps bring the full outdoor space together.”
Unlike being limited to core grilling products, Prokan is committed to delivering total outdoor backyard solutions. With AquaFlame, we extend this vision to serve both passionate backyard enthusiasts and professional experts, such as:
.Home designers
.Landscape and garden design professionals
.Home builders
.Outdoor kitchen specialists
.Architects and project specifiers
Uniting the visual warmth of fire with the gentle movement of water, the AquaFlame brings atmosphere, sensory richness, and architectural presence to the outdoor environment. Created to elevate the overall experience of the backyard, it reflects growing demand for outdoor spaces designed with the same intention and refinement as interior spaces. By integrating fire and water into a single sculptural feature, the AquaFlame offers designers and builders a cohesive, space-conscious solution that fits naturally into larger project concepts. Integrated LED lighting, adjustable water flow, and thoughtfully designed accessories enhance both ambiance and usability, while rectangular and round base options provide added flexibility across a range of layouts and visual styles. The result is a feature that supports not only gathering and entertaining, but also quieter moments of retreat and relaxation.
The launch reflects Prokan's continued investment in the outdoor kitchen and backyard category and reinforces the company's expertise in balancing premium aesthetics with durable outdoor performance. Suitable for outdoor kitchens, patios, poolside settings, entertaining areas, and upscale residential developments, the AquaFlame gives designers, builders, and specifiers a distinctive focal point that enhances the overall project vision. Beyond entertaining, it also brings a sense of tranquility to the backyard, creating a space that can be enjoyed just as meaningfully in quiet moments as during gatherings.
More information about the AquaFlame Water and Fire Table is available at:
products/fire-features/fire-table/prokan-aquaflame-water-and-fire-table/
For trade inquiries, dealer opportunities, or project collaboration, contact:
Ray Chang
CEO at Prokan Grills
...
About Prokan
Prokan is a premium outdoor kitchen and living brand focused on creating products that combine design, durability, and lifestyle appeal. From grills to fire features and other outdoor living solutions, Prokan helps homeowners, designers, and builders transform the backyard into a destination.
“We have built our reputation in grilling and outdoor kitchen solutions, but today's backyard is no longer just a place for a grill,” said Ray Chang, CEO at Prokan.“With the AquaFlame, we wanted to go beyond the cooking zone and offer designers and builders a feature that helps bring the full outdoor space together.”
Unlike being limited to core grilling products, Prokan is committed to delivering total outdoor backyard solutions. With AquaFlame, we extend this vision to serve both passionate backyard enthusiasts and professional experts, such as:
.Home designers
.Landscape and garden design professionals
.Home builders
.Outdoor kitchen specialists
.Architects and project specifiers
Uniting the visual warmth of fire with the gentle movement of water, the AquaFlame brings atmosphere, sensory richness, and architectural presence to the outdoor environment. Created to elevate the overall experience of the backyard, it reflects growing demand for outdoor spaces designed with the same intention and refinement as interior spaces. By integrating fire and water into a single sculptural feature, the AquaFlame offers designers and builders a cohesive, space-conscious solution that fits naturally into larger project concepts. Integrated LED lighting, adjustable water flow, and thoughtfully designed accessories enhance both ambiance and usability, while rectangular and round base options provide added flexibility across a range of layouts and visual styles. The result is a feature that supports not only gathering and entertaining, but also quieter moments of retreat and relaxation.
The launch reflects Prokan's continued investment in the outdoor kitchen and backyard category and reinforces the company's expertise in balancing premium aesthetics with durable outdoor performance. Suitable for outdoor kitchens, patios, poolside settings, entertaining areas, and upscale residential developments, the AquaFlame gives designers, builders, and specifiers a distinctive focal point that enhances the overall project vision. Beyond entertaining, it also brings a sense of tranquility to the backyard, creating a space that can be enjoyed just as meaningfully in quiet moments as during gatherings.
More information about the AquaFlame Water and Fire Table is available at:
products/fire-features/fire-table/prokan-aquaflame-water-and-fire-table/
For trade inquiries, dealer opportunities, or project collaboration, contact:
Ray Chang
CEO at Prokan Grills
...
About Prokan
Prokan is a premium outdoor kitchen and living brand focused on creating products that combine design, durability, and lifestyle appeal. From grills to fire features and other outdoor living solutions, Prokan helps homeowners, designers, and builders transform the backyard into a destination.
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