Professor of War and Technology, University of Bath

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David J. Galbreath is Professor of War and Technology in the Department of Politics, Languages and International Studies and former Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences (2016-2022). His expertise is on defence and war studies with a particular focus on how science and technology influences doctrine, concepts and tactics as well as broader applications such as defence engagement and defence procurement. He has been the editor of European Security (2008-2015), Defence Studies (2014-2016), and Associate Editor of the European Journal of International Security (2016-2020). He is the co-editor (with John Deni, US Army War College) of the Routledge Handbook of Defence Studies (2019). Along with Aaron Brantly (Virginia Tech) and Manabrata Guha (Australian National University), he is co-editing the Routledge Handbook on War and Technology (forthcoming).

In addition, Prof Galbreath has long worked on the former Soviet Union with work on the Baltic States between 2003 and 2011 as well as the war in Ukraine from 2013 with my co-author Tetyana Malyarenko (Odessa University, Ukraine).

Prof Galbreath was the AHRC-ESRC Conflict Theme Leadership Fellow for the Partnership for Conflict, Crime and Security from 2015 to 2019. He was the principal investigator of the ESRC funded 'Drivers of European Military Reform' from 2013 to 2015 as well as the ESRC-DSTL funded project (originally submitted by Alexander Kelle) 'Bio-Chemical Security 2030'. More recently he was the principal investigator for a grant from the Australian Army Research Centre under grant number AARC 13/19 as part of the Australian Army Research Scheme 2019. This work was published with Alex Neads and Theo Farrell in the Journal of Strategic Studies in 2023.

He is available for doctoral supervision in the areas of defence, security and war studies as well as studies to do with science and technology in politics and society.

–present Professor of International Security, University of Bath

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