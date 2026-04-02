HOYEAH Launches 176-22 Co-Extruded Seamless Wood Grain Decking For Versatile Outdoor Applications

As global demand for durable, low-maintenance outdoor building materials continues to grow, HOYEAH, a professional manufacturer focused on high-quality composite decking solutions, has officially launched its new 176-22 co-extruded seamless wood grain decking, designed to deliver long-lasting performance and natural aesthetic appeal for a wide range of outdoor spaces.

This newly launched decking product is developed with practical outdoor use in mind, adopting advanced co-extrusion technology to enhance overall durability and weather resistance. Unlike traditional wood decking that requires frequent maintenance, this composite option features a stable structural design and authentic wood grain texture, blending seamlessly into various outdoor settings without compromising on visual appeal. The seamless installation design creates a smooth, uniform surface, improving both the overall look of the space and the comfort of daily use, while reducing the risk of debris accumulation that comes with traditional grooved decking.

Ideal for residential and commercial outdoor projects alike, this seamless wood grain composite decking performs well in diverse weather conditions, offering reliable resistance to moisture and wear. It is suitable for backyards, patios, pool areas, garden walkways, and public leisure zones such as hotel outdoor terraces and community recreational spaces, providing a consistent and reliable flooring solution for long-term outdoor use.

At HOYEAH, we prioritize product quality and user-centric design, adhering to strict production standards to ensure every batch of composite decking meets consistent performance benchmarks. Our WPC composite decking line is crafted from eco-friendly composite materials, aligning with the global trend toward sustainable building materials, and this new seamless model further expands our range of practical outdoor flooring options for global customers.

We understand that different projects have unique design and size requirements, so this decking product supports flexible customization to match specific project specifications, helping customers achieve their ideal outdoor space layout. Our dedicated team is always available to provide detailed product information and tailored solution suggestions for clients worldwide.

Contact Information

For those interested in learning more about the 176-22 co-extruded decking, including installation guidance, customization options, and bulk order details, please feel free to reach out to the HOYEAH team through the following contact channels:

WhatsApp: +86 13422202237

Email: ...

Official Website:

HOYEAH will continue to focus on the research and development of practical composite outdoor products, optimizing product performance and expanding application scenarios to meet the evolving needs of global customers for high-quality, sustainable outdoor decking solutions.

We are committed to providing reliable products and professional services to support every outdoor construction project with steady quality and thoughtful support.