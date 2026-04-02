Lost Coffee Announces Sixth Colorado Location Opening

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARVADA, CO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARVADA, CO - April 02, 2026 - -

Lost Coffee, a Colorado-based specialty coffee roaster and café, has announced the upcoming opening of its sixth location, situated at 8290 W 80th Ave Unit 1 in Arvada. The expansion marks the company's continued growth across the Denver metro area and brings its combination of ethically sourced, freshly roasted coffee and community-centered café experience to a new market within the region.

The Arvada opening will represent the latest chapter in a growth trajectory that began in 2010 when founder Scott Gaerte launched Lost Coffee as a food truck before establishing its first brick-and-mortar café the following year. The company has since expanded to five operating locations across Castle Rock, Aurora, Littleton, and two sites in Highlands Ranch, while simultaneously growing its wholesale presence, launching direct-to-consumer online sales, and securing retail placement in Whole Foods and local grocery stores throughout Colorado.

Lost Coffee operates its own roasting operation out of its Highlands Ranch Springer location, giving the company direct control over the coffee it serves across all of its cafés. That vertical integration, from sourcing partnerships through roasting and retail, is central to the brand's identity and to the consistency of the customer experience the company maintains across its expanding footprint.

"Every time we open a new location, it is an opportunity to bring. We are family owned and our coffee is sourced from family farms at origin, roasted with care, and carefully delivered to our stores and communities in the last step." said Scott Gaerte, Founder of Lost Coffee. "Arvada has been on our radar for some time, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the community as we partner with The Bridge to provide space and service to the community."

Lost Coffee's sourcing model is built around direct relationships with farmers and importers who share the company's commitment to paying premiums that flow back through the supply chain to the individuals who grow, sort, and process the coffee. The company's purchasing practices specifically prioritize support for small producers and wash station workers. These segments of the agricultural workforce have historically received disproportionately low compensation within conventional coffee supply chains. Gaerte has identified this supply chain accountability as foundational to the company's mission since its founding, framing each customer purchase as a direct link in a chain of economic impact that extends to farming communities in coffee-producing countries.

The Arvada location is currently in the pre-opening phase and hours are 6a-6pm every day except Christmas. The address at 8290 W 80th Ave Unit 1 places the new café in a position to serve families East and West of Wadsworth along with a portion of the market not currently served by any of Lost Coffee's existing locations. The company's existing cafés operate consistent daily hours across the week, reflecting a service model oriented toward both morning commute traffic and extended daytime use by customers seeking a workspace or gathering environment.

Lost Coffee's expansion into Arvada also reflects the company's values around community engagement and local investment. Across its existing locations, the company has supported local non-profit organizations through fundraising initiatives and maintained a workplace culture that its leadership has described as an extension of the same values applied to its sourcing relationships, prioritizing the wellbeing of the people who make the operation function. The company is also currently accepting applications from individuals interested in joining the team at the new location, consistent with its ongoing hiring efforts across the Denver metro area.

The upcoming Arvada opening will bring Lost Coffee's total café count to six locations across the Denver metro area, a milestone that reflects 15 years of growth from a single food truck into one of the region's more recognized independent specialty coffee operations. Prospective customers and community members interested in following the opening timeline can find updated information at lostcoffee, where the company maintains its full location directory alongside its online store and subscription offerings.

###

For more information about Lost Coffee, contact the company here:

Lost Coffee

Scott Gaerte

303-439-9030

...

8290 W 80th Ave #1, Arvada, CO 80005

CONTACT: Scott Gaerte