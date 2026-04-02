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Global Safety Leaders Gather In Miami As PREVER Awards Debut In North America
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Global occupational safety leaders gathered in Miami 26 and 27 of march, to address emerging workplace risks and the growing role of well-being and sustainability in the future of work, as the PREVER Awards were presented in North America for the first time.
As organizations face increasing complexity driven by technological transformation, labor shifts, and emerging risks, leaders emphasized the need to move beyond compliance toward human-centered and sustainable workplace strategies.
The event, organized by the Interactive Community Alliance (ICA), brought together more than 200 professionals and business leaders from across the United States (including Texas, Illinois, New York, Atlanta, and South Florida), as well as from Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Ecuador.
Participants included representatives from leading global institutions, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), the National Safety Council (NSC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), the International Occupational Hygiene Association (IOHA), and ISSA – Vision Zero.
The program included keynote sessions and panel discussions that enabled dialogue across industries, combining technical expertise with practical perspectives and connecting insights from both the Global North and the Global South.
“What we are seeing today is a clear shift - occupational safety and health is no longer just a workplace priority, it is a societal and economic imperative,” said Claudia Patricia Vega, Executive Director of ICA. “At ICA, we are committed to building a platform that connects global knowledge with real community impact, especially for vulnerable populations.”
Throughout the two-day program, participants engaged in cross-sector collaboration and knowledge exchange, strengthening connections and identifying opportunities for future partnerships.
The event was supported by the University of South Florida OSHA Training Institute and the Sunshine Education and Research Center, along with international and regional partners including Corporación de Salud y Ambiental de Colombia, Biofile, Prevsis, Inteccom, and Humanad. Leaders noted that occupational safety and health is increasingly linked to economic performance, workforce stability, and community well-being.
A Historic Milestone: PREVER Awards Debut in North America
A defining highlight of this year's symposium was the prestigious PREVER 2025 Awards Ceremony, marking its first-ever presentation in North America-a historic milestone in the four-decade legacy of the General Council of Industrial Relations and Labour Sciences of Spain.
Since 1998, the International PREVER Awards have recognized outstanding contributions to occupational safety and health across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania. Inspired by the guiding principle, “better to foresee what has not yet arrived than to dispute what has already passed,” the awards celebrate excellence in prevention, leadership, and innovation. The ceremony was led by the President of the General Council, Professor Dr. Rafael Ruiz Calatrava, alongside Secretary General Alex Cabrera Espejo, who formally opened this landmark edition.
PREVER Awards- USA Chapter- Honorees
I. GOLD MEDALS FOR PROFESSIONAL MERIT
Collective Professional Merit - International
- Arcadis US Inc.
- Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation
- Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida
- National Association of Women in Construction
- Florida Crystals Corporation
Individual Professional Merit - International
- Ms. María Ortiz - North America Safety Director, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.
II. PREVER INTERNATIONAL AWARD - COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS
- Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County
- The Weitz Company
III. HONORARY DIPLOMAS OF DISTINCTION
- Dr. Keith A. Clinkscale
- Lee-En Chung, P.E.
- Janvier Gasana, MD, MPH, PhD
- Textil Oceano S.A.C.
- Francisco Cuéllar
- Camacol
IV. CIVIL ORDER OF MERIT - COMMANDER'S CROSS FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICES
- Ms. Heather MacDougall, Esq., CSP - Founder, MacDougall Solutions
V. CIVIL ORDER OF MERIT - COMMANDER'S CROSS WITH STAR FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICES
- Ms. Lorraine M. Martin - Chief Executive Officer, National Safety Council
These distinctions honor individuals and organizations whose extraordinary contributions have elevated standards, protected lives, and shaped the global evolution of occupational safety and health.
As organizations face increasing complexity driven by technological transformation, labor shifts, and emerging risks, leaders emphasized the need to move beyond compliance toward human-centered and sustainable workplace strategies.
The event, organized by the Interactive Community Alliance (ICA), brought together more than 200 professionals and business leaders from across the United States (including Texas, Illinois, New York, Atlanta, and South Florida), as well as from Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Ecuador.
Participants included representatives from leading global institutions, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), the National Safety Council (NSC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), the International Occupational Hygiene Association (IOHA), and ISSA – Vision Zero.
The program included keynote sessions and panel discussions that enabled dialogue across industries, combining technical expertise with practical perspectives and connecting insights from both the Global North and the Global South.
“What we are seeing today is a clear shift - occupational safety and health is no longer just a workplace priority, it is a societal and economic imperative,” said Claudia Patricia Vega, Executive Director of ICA. “At ICA, we are committed to building a platform that connects global knowledge with real community impact, especially for vulnerable populations.”
Throughout the two-day program, participants engaged in cross-sector collaboration and knowledge exchange, strengthening connections and identifying opportunities for future partnerships.
The event was supported by the University of South Florida OSHA Training Institute and the Sunshine Education and Research Center, along with international and regional partners including Corporación de Salud y Ambiental de Colombia, Biofile, Prevsis, Inteccom, and Humanad. Leaders noted that occupational safety and health is increasingly linked to economic performance, workforce stability, and community well-being.
A Historic Milestone: PREVER Awards Debut in North America
A defining highlight of this year's symposium was the prestigious PREVER 2025 Awards Ceremony, marking its first-ever presentation in North America-a historic milestone in the four-decade legacy of the General Council of Industrial Relations and Labour Sciences of Spain.
Since 1998, the International PREVER Awards have recognized outstanding contributions to occupational safety and health across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania. Inspired by the guiding principle, “better to foresee what has not yet arrived than to dispute what has already passed,” the awards celebrate excellence in prevention, leadership, and innovation. The ceremony was led by the President of the General Council, Professor Dr. Rafael Ruiz Calatrava, alongside Secretary General Alex Cabrera Espejo, who formally opened this landmark edition.
PREVER Awards- USA Chapter- Honorees
I. GOLD MEDALS FOR PROFESSIONAL MERIT
Collective Professional Merit - International
- Arcadis US Inc.
- Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation
- Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida
- National Association of Women in Construction
- Florida Crystals Corporation
Individual Professional Merit - International
- Ms. María Ortiz - North America Safety Director, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.
II. PREVER INTERNATIONAL AWARD - COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS
- Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County
- The Weitz Company
III. HONORARY DIPLOMAS OF DISTINCTION
- Dr. Keith A. Clinkscale
- Lee-En Chung, P.E.
- Janvier Gasana, MD, MPH, PhD
- Textil Oceano S.A.C.
- Francisco Cuéllar
- Camacol
IV. CIVIL ORDER OF MERIT - COMMANDER'S CROSS FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICES
- Ms. Heather MacDougall, Esq., CSP - Founder, MacDougall Solutions
V. CIVIL ORDER OF MERIT - COMMANDER'S CROSS WITH STAR FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICES
- Ms. Lorraine M. Martin - Chief Executive Officer, National Safety Council
These distinctions honor individuals and organizations whose extraordinary contributions have elevated standards, protected lives, and shaped the global evolution of occupational safety and health.
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