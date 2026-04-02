800 Trucks, East Coast Routes: How Abu Dhabi Kept Trade Moving Amid Disruption

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When global supply chains came under pressure, Abu Dhabi activated crisis protocols, rerouted cargo across new corridors and deployed hundreds of vehicles to keep trade flowing.

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Officials detailed the response during the Private Sector Leaders and Decision Makers Forum hosted by Abu Dhabi Chamber, outlining how ports, customs and economic entities coordinated to minimise disruption to imports and exports.

Captain Saif Al Mehairi, Risk Management Officer at AD Ports Group said the group activated its crisis management and business continuity plans as a precautionary measure, working closely with UAE authorities to ensure uninterrupted operations.

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“All ports and terminals remained fully operational,” he said, adding that the group's integrated model, spanning ports, maritime, logistics and digital services, enabled rapid adjustments during disruption.

A key part of the response was restructuring trade routes. Al Mehairi said vessels and cargo flows were redirected across India, Pakistan, Africa and the Middle East, while UAE East Coast routes were activated to reduce dependence on constrained corridors. He added that a significant portion of the fleet was positioned outside the Strait of Hormuz to limit operational risk, while maintaining services within the Gulf.

The group deployed more than 800 vehicles and cross-border logistics capabilities to sustain regional and international trade flows. More than 6,000 tonnes of fresh food and vegetables were transported via air freight to stabilise supply chains during the disruption.

From the customs side, Abdullah Al Muhairi , Director of Khalifa Port Customs Centre, said authorities are working on measures to ease financial pressure on businesses. He confirmed that deferring customs duty payments is under consideration, with an announcement expected soon.

“We do not control prices; we control costs,” said Dahi Yousef Al Mansouri, Acting Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. The government's approach focused on reducing system-wide costs rather than controlling prices. He explained that efforts were directed at maintaining supply chain stability and supporting market activity.

Continuous engagement with the private sector helped identify bottlenecks early and develop targeted responses, said Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO. He noted that government entities worked closely with businesses through regular coordination and data-sharing to address supply chain disruptions.

Al Mehairi added that digital systems are being used to connect sea, land, rail and air transport, giving businesses real-time visibility over routes, costs and cargo movement.

“We are connecting all modes of transport... to and from the UAE,” he concluded.

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