Sweden To Invest $900 Mn On Anti-Drone Systems

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Stockholm, Sweden: Sweden's government announced on April, 2, 2026, that it was investing more than $900 million in air and drone defence capabilities.

The investment would cover multiple systems, such as radar and anti-aircraft weapons systems as well as electronic warfare platforms. The 8.7 billion kronor ($916 million) package accounted for more than half of a cash injection for air defences announced in January.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson told AFP it was "more important than ever to invest in air defence capabilities", which was true for all countries in the NATO military alliance.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that we will need to see an increase of more than 400 percent in air defence capabilities within the NATO alliance," Jonson said.

The government said it had signed deals with manufacturers including Sweden's Saab and BAE Systems Bofors, a Swedish subsidiary of the UK's BAE Systems.

Deliveries were scheduled to begin in 2027, which Jonson noted was "relatively fast" in an environment where Europe's defence industry is facing pressure to keep up with demand.

This week, US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with NATO which he has long railed against and Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the United States was "going to have to reexamine" its relationship with the alliance. Jonson said he did not see it as the US intending to leave the alliance but that it was clear that Europe needed to shoulder a greater defence burden. "The obvious answer to that is that Europe must take much greater responsibility for its own security by investing heavily in its armed forces," Jonson said.