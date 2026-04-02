AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Gains As Stock Market Faces Volatility

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail \ Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on trading and news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

The stock is making gains in today's trading following a purchase order for drones from Latin America. The stock is trading at $5.90, up 0.24, gaining 4.28%, with a day's high of $6.10. As the overall market faces uncertainty over the Iran war and oil prices spike, investors search for stocks winning in today's session.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced that it has received a signed purchase order from a Latin American public safety organization for the supply of drone-based operational systems and integrated payload technologies.

The purchase order follows VisionWave's previously announced engagement with senior government officials in Latin America, where the company conducted a series of technical presentations regarding homeland security and public safety applications of its aerial and sensing platforms (see press release dated March 16, 2026).

The company believes this development represents an initial commercial conversion of those engagements, marking a transition from technology demonstration to operational deployment.

The purchase order includes a multi-system deployment consisting of:

Long-range observation quadrotor platforms Day/night EO/IR imaging payloads Network-based connectivity and control modules Specialized aerial payload systems designed for operational environments

The systems are intended to support defense, public safety, and law enforcement missions, including surveillance, rapid response, infrastructure monitoring, and operational support in complex environments.

VisionWave understands that the purchasing entity operates within a national-level public safety and security framework, including police and related governmental units, and that the systems are expected to be deployed in defensive and homeland security applications.

The order is structured as a multi-phase deployment, beginning with an initial tranche designed to support evaluation, operational integration, and deployment readiness.

Subsequent phases are subject to delivery milestones, quantity confirmations, and standard commercial terms.

The company notes that such phased structures are typical in international defense and public safety procurement processes, where systems are deployed and assessed prior to broader rollout.

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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