Ministry Of Investment Announces Holding Of Introduction For 'Amman Bridge Project'

AMMAN - The Ministry of Investment (MoI) has announced the holding of a public introductory session for the Amman Bridge project, which will be implemented under a public-private partnership system.

The session aimed to review the most prominent features of the project, which includes the construction of a 15.8-kilometre overpass along the King Abdullah road axis, which contributes to reducing traffic congestion and travel time, and enhancing the integration of various modes of transportation.

According to the Ministry statement, the session will also address the project's objectives and strategic importance, technical and operational aspects, the partnership structure and investment model, in addition to the roadmap and next steps.

The Ministry invited all concerned parties, investors and interested parties to participate in the session, which will be held on Monday via video conferencing technology.