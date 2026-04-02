Govt Mandates Use Of Recycled Plastic In Packaging Under New Waste Management Rules

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government has notified the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2026, mandating the use of recycled plastic in packaging by producers, importers and brand owners.

Under the revised rules, category-wise targets for recycled plastic usage have been introduced, with a phased increase over time. For instance, Category I packaging will require 30 per cent recycled content in 2025–26, rising to 60 per cent from 2028 onwards, while lower thresholds have been prescribed for Categories II and III.

Stricter Compliance and Labelling Norms

The amendments introduce enhanced compliance requirements, including mandatory labelling to indicate recycled content. Entities must adhere to prescribed standards such as IS 14534:2023, and follow applicable marking and labelling norms for food-grade packaging as specified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

However, recycled content mandates will not apply where prohibited under existing regulations of statutory bodies such as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Central Insecticide Board.

Expanded Waste Management Options

The scope of end-of-life disposal has been broadened to include co-processing in cement and steel industries, waste-to-energy, waste-to-oil technologies, and use in road construction.

Decentralised Enforcement and Monitoring

Implementation will follow a decentralised model, with urban local bodies, gram panchayats and district administrations responsible for ground-level enforcement. State and Union Territory governments will set up monitoring committees for oversight.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will develop a centralised online system for reporting recycled content usage and tracking compliance.

Focus on Reuse and EPR

The rules also introduce minimum reuse targets for rigid plastic packaging and reinforce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations, aiming to create a more accountable and transparent recycling ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)

