Biomednewsbreaks Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Partners With Techforce Robotics To Advance AI-Enabled GMP Automation Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) announced a strategic partnership with TechForce Robotics to advance commercialization of its PDAOAI-enabled, GMP-compliant robotics platform designed for pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulated environments. The integrated system combines Oncotelic's proprietary AI capabilities with TechForce's robotics and manufacturing expertise to enable automated material handling, real-time monitoring and compliance workflows, with scalability for broader deployment, as the companies move forward under a joint development, manufacturing and licensing agreement to address growing demand for intelligent, compliant automation solutions.

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About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

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