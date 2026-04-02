Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Releases Updated Investor Presentation Highlighting Growth Strategy

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SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) announced the release of its latest investor presentation, outlining strategy, technology development and commercial growth initiatives, including expanded global distribution efforts for its Overwatch solution. The platform delivers advanced targeting, geolocation and navigation capabilities in GPS-denied or degraded environments, with the company advancing discussions with potential partners and customers across multiple jurisdictions.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

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