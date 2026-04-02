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Brazil's Machinery Industry Drives Innovation In Automation, AI, Iot And Clean Energy
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates and investment in renewable energy expands, Brazil's machinery and equipment industry is reaching a new level of competitiveness and innovation, combining Industry 4.0 capabilities and sustainability. In 2026, Brazil-partner country at Hannover Messe-will use the platform to showcase these advances and reinforce its commitment to digitalization and a low-carbon economy.
Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program carried out by the Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association (ABIMAQ) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will lead the country's presence at the fair, while connecting Brazilian manufacturers to global markets. For José Velloso, Executive President of ABIMAQ, the event offers a strategic window into the country's industrial capabilities.“Brazilian technology is stronger than ever. We are ready to show that our solutions can not only compete, but lead globally, particularly in clean energy and sustainability,” he says.
According to Velloso, Brazil has emerged as a frontrunner in Industry 4.0, with artificial intelligence and advanced automation reshaping industrial operations.“Our machinery sector is not just keeping pace with global development. It is ahead in areas such as AI-driven production optimization and cost efficiency,” he notes. Companies adopting these technologies are increasing productivity, improving energy efficiency, and positioning themselves in a increasingly competitive global market.
Automation and digitalization
In 2024, 64.4% of Brazilian industrial companies implemented innovation initiatives, with the machinery and equipment segment leading the trend, according to Brazil's Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Between 2022 and 2024, the use of artificial intelligence in industry grew by more than 160%, underscoring the rapid pace of automation and digital transformation.
The application of AI and machine learning is reshaping factory floors, enabling systems that automatically adjust to optimize production processes.“Automation allows Brazilian manufacturing to respond more dynamically to global demand, optimize resources and improve efficiency. This has become a key competitive advantage,” Velloso says.
Beyond AI, digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) are also gaining traction. Datawake Digital Ltda. will present its Living Factory Platform at Hannover Messe, designed to transform industrial operations, including brownfield sites, into adaptive, self-learning systems.“By closing the operational loop, the platform orchestrates both people and machines, eliminates non-value-added activities and continuously updates organizational knowledge,” Velloso explains.
Antares Acoplamentos Ltda. will showcase a solution that combines real-time monitoring with data-driven decision-making to improve performance predictability, alongside a new product line focused on reducing the carbon footprint.
Sustainability and clean energy
Sustainability has become a central pillar of industrial innovation in Brazil, supported by one of the world's cleanest energy matrices and a growing shift toward renewable sources. This strategically positions the country as global demand for low-carbon solutions increases.
“We operate with one of the cleanest energy mixes globally, which gives Brazilian companies a structural advantage as demand for sustainable solutions rises,” Velloso says.
He adds that the expansion of solar, biomass and wind energy is driving both efficiency gains and emissions reductions.“This transition translates directly into competitiveness,” he notes.
One example is Neuman & Esser Engenharia e Soluções Ltda., which will present its PEM electrolysis system, developed by NEA | Hytron. The technology produces hydrogen through water electrolysis, positioning low-carbon hydrogen as a key input for industrial decarbonization. Applications include heavy mobility, energy storage and green ammonia production, reinforcing Brazil's role in advancing clean energy technologies.
Brazil's delegation will also include companies such as GASCAT Indústria e Comércio Ltda., WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A., HBR Equipamentos Ltda. and Microfusão do Brasil, all members of Brazil Machinery Solutions, representing segments tied to energy and industrial infrastructure. In total, 140 Brazilian companies will participate in Hannover Messe, including 36 supported by ABIMAQ and 10 members of the BMS program.
ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONS
Brazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies' access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.
ABOUT ABIMAQ
ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) represents Brazil's machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, ApexBrasil carries out a wide range of trade promotion initiatives aimed at boosting exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services overseas. These initiatives include trade and prospecting missions, business matchmaking rounds, support for Brazilian companies' participation in major international trade fairs, and visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about Brazil's productive structure, among other business platforms designed to strengthen the Brazil brand.
The Agency also works in coordination with public and private stakeholders to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, with a focus on sectors that are strategic to enhancing the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country's economy.
Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program carried out by the Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association (ABIMAQ) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will lead the country's presence at the fair, while connecting Brazilian manufacturers to global markets. For José Velloso, Executive President of ABIMAQ, the event offers a strategic window into the country's industrial capabilities.“Brazilian technology is stronger than ever. We are ready to show that our solutions can not only compete, but lead globally, particularly in clean energy and sustainability,” he says.
According to Velloso, Brazil has emerged as a frontrunner in Industry 4.0, with artificial intelligence and advanced automation reshaping industrial operations.“Our machinery sector is not just keeping pace with global development. It is ahead in areas such as AI-driven production optimization and cost efficiency,” he notes. Companies adopting these technologies are increasing productivity, improving energy efficiency, and positioning themselves in a increasingly competitive global market.
Automation and digitalization
In 2024, 64.4% of Brazilian industrial companies implemented innovation initiatives, with the machinery and equipment segment leading the trend, according to Brazil's Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Between 2022 and 2024, the use of artificial intelligence in industry grew by more than 160%, underscoring the rapid pace of automation and digital transformation.
The application of AI and machine learning is reshaping factory floors, enabling systems that automatically adjust to optimize production processes.“Automation allows Brazilian manufacturing to respond more dynamically to global demand, optimize resources and improve efficiency. This has become a key competitive advantage,” Velloso says.
Beyond AI, digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) are also gaining traction. Datawake Digital Ltda. will present its Living Factory Platform at Hannover Messe, designed to transform industrial operations, including brownfield sites, into adaptive, self-learning systems.“By closing the operational loop, the platform orchestrates both people and machines, eliminates non-value-added activities and continuously updates organizational knowledge,” Velloso explains.
Antares Acoplamentos Ltda. will showcase a solution that combines real-time monitoring with data-driven decision-making to improve performance predictability, alongside a new product line focused on reducing the carbon footprint.
Sustainability and clean energy
Sustainability has become a central pillar of industrial innovation in Brazil, supported by one of the world's cleanest energy matrices and a growing shift toward renewable sources. This strategically positions the country as global demand for low-carbon solutions increases.
“We operate with one of the cleanest energy mixes globally, which gives Brazilian companies a structural advantage as demand for sustainable solutions rises,” Velloso says.
He adds that the expansion of solar, biomass and wind energy is driving both efficiency gains and emissions reductions.“This transition translates directly into competitiveness,” he notes.
One example is Neuman & Esser Engenharia e Soluções Ltda., which will present its PEM electrolysis system, developed by NEA | Hytron. The technology produces hydrogen through water electrolysis, positioning low-carbon hydrogen as a key input for industrial decarbonization. Applications include heavy mobility, energy storage and green ammonia production, reinforcing Brazil's role in advancing clean energy technologies.
Brazil's delegation will also include companies such as GASCAT Indústria e Comércio Ltda., WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A., HBR Equipamentos Ltda. and Microfusão do Brasil, all members of Brazil Machinery Solutions, representing segments tied to energy and industrial infrastructure. In total, 140 Brazilian companies will participate in Hannover Messe, including 36 supported by ABIMAQ and 10 members of the BMS program.
ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONS
Brazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies' access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.
ABOUT ABIMAQ
ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) represents Brazil's machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, ApexBrasil carries out a wide range of trade promotion initiatives aimed at boosting exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services overseas. These initiatives include trade and prospecting missions, business matchmaking rounds, support for Brazilian companies' participation in major international trade fairs, and visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about Brazil's productive structure, among other business platforms designed to strengthen the Brazil brand.
The Agency also works in coordination with public and private stakeholders to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, with a focus on sectors that are strategic to enhancing the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country's economy.
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