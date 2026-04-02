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BS&A Software Appoints Jason Harrington As Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BS&A Software, a leading provider of SaaS municipal ERP solutions, today announced Jason Harrington as Chief Executive Officer. Harrington succeeds Chad Harryman, who previously stepped down from the role and now continues to be involved with the company as a member of BS&A's Board of Directors.
Harrington's appointment underscores BS&A's continued commitment to delivering modern, secure, and reliable SaaS solutions that help local governments manage critical financial operations. With decades of experience leading enterprise and public sector software organizations, Harrington embodies a customer-focused, innovation-driven leadership approach aligned with BS&A's long-term strategy.
“Jason brings deep operational experience, a strong understanding of SaaS platforms, and a clear, long-term vision for how technology should support municipalities not just today, but for the next decade,” said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital.“What stands out is his ability to pair that vision with a genuine respect for the people doing this work every day, both within our teams and in the communities we serve.”
Harrington is a seasoned software executive with extensive experience across operations, finance, sales, marketing, and customer success. He previously served as CEO of Boyce Systems and spent more than 20 years in executive leadership roles at Finvi (formerly Ontario Systems). Throughout his career, he has led organizations through meaningful growth while staying grounded in what matters most, delivering real value to customers and building teams where people feel seen, trusted, and accountable to one another.
“I'm honored to lead BS&A Software and build on the strong foundation already in place,” said Harrington.“Local governments are being asked to do more with fewer resources, and the systems they rely on should make that easier, not harder. Our responsibility is to stay ahead of where our customers are going, not just where they are today, while never losing sight of the people behind the work. We have an exceptional team, a robust SaaS platform, and a real opportunity to simplify complexity for our customers through continued cloud innovation, integrated payments, and more intuitive, intelligent tools.”
BS&A continues to invest in its SaaS platform through ongoing enhancements to performance, usability, security, and platform support, including the introduction of AI-powered tools designed to help customers get faster answers and guidance directly within the software. These innovations reflect BS&A's focus on practical, secure use of AI, not as a buzzword, but as a way to reduce friction in everyday tasks, help users get answers faster, and make the system feel more intuitive for the people who rely on it every day.
As part of its broader product strategy, BS&A Payments is a core component of BS&A's platform, offering a natively integrated payments solution that enables real-time processing, automated reconciliation, consolidated payment data, and streamlined reporting for municipalities. By embedding payments directly within BS&A software, the solution improves operational efficiency, accuracy, and transparency while providing residents with a consistent, easy-to-use payment experience.
BS&A Software acknowledges Chad Harryman's more than two decades of contributions, which played a key role in shaping the company and its solutions. With a background on the development team and years of executive leadership, Harryman helped guide BS&A's evolution and growth. He now continues to support the company's strategic direction as a member of the Board of Directors.
As CEO, Harrington will focus on advancing BS&A's product roadmap, strengthening customer partnerships, and ensuring the platform evolves alongside the real-world needs of municipalities. His leadership will center on balancing long-term innovation with a deep understanding of the day-to-day demands placed on local government teams. He brings a leadership approach that combines forward-looking vision with genuine appreciation for the people, both customers and employees, who make the work possible.
About BS&A Software
BS&A Software provides industry-leading, easy-to-use SaaS enterprise software solutions designed exclusively for local governments. Serving more than 3,500 municipalities across the United States, BS&A helps modernize operations across financial management, utility billing, payments, human resources, licensing, permitting, assessments, taxes, and more. Backed by a deep commitment to customer service, BS&A empowers local governments to operate more efficiently and better serve their communities.
Harrington's appointment underscores BS&A's continued commitment to delivering modern, secure, and reliable SaaS solutions that help local governments manage critical financial operations. With decades of experience leading enterprise and public sector software organizations, Harrington embodies a customer-focused, innovation-driven leadership approach aligned with BS&A's long-term strategy.
“Jason brings deep operational experience, a strong understanding of SaaS platforms, and a clear, long-term vision for how technology should support municipalities not just today, but for the next decade,” said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital.“What stands out is his ability to pair that vision with a genuine respect for the people doing this work every day, both within our teams and in the communities we serve.”
Harrington is a seasoned software executive with extensive experience across operations, finance, sales, marketing, and customer success. He previously served as CEO of Boyce Systems and spent more than 20 years in executive leadership roles at Finvi (formerly Ontario Systems). Throughout his career, he has led organizations through meaningful growth while staying grounded in what matters most, delivering real value to customers and building teams where people feel seen, trusted, and accountable to one another.
“I'm honored to lead BS&A Software and build on the strong foundation already in place,” said Harrington.“Local governments are being asked to do more with fewer resources, and the systems they rely on should make that easier, not harder. Our responsibility is to stay ahead of where our customers are going, not just where they are today, while never losing sight of the people behind the work. We have an exceptional team, a robust SaaS platform, and a real opportunity to simplify complexity for our customers through continued cloud innovation, integrated payments, and more intuitive, intelligent tools.”
BS&A continues to invest in its SaaS platform through ongoing enhancements to performance, usability, security, and platform support, including the introduction of AI-powered tools designed to help customers get faster answers and guidance directly within the software. These innovations reflect BS&A's focus on practical, secure use of AI, not as a buzzword, but as a way to reduce friction in everyday tasks, help users get answers faster, and make the system feel more intuitive for the people who rely on it every day.
As part of its broader product strategy, BS&A Payments is a core component of BS&A's platform, offering a natively integrated payments solution that enables real-time processing, automated reconciliation, consolidated payment data, and streamlined reporting for municipalities. By embedding payments directly within BS&A software, the solution improves operational efficiency, accuracy, and transparency while providing residents with a consistent, easy-to-use payment experience.
BS&A Software acknowledges Chad Harryman's more than two decades of contributions, which played a key role in shaping the company and its solutions. With a background on the development team and years of executive leadership, Harryman helped guide BS&A's evolution and growth. He now continues to support the company's strategic direction as a member of the Board of Directors.
As CEO, Harrington will focus on advancing BS&A's product roadmap, strengthening customer partnerships, and ensuring the platform evolves alongside the real-world needs of municipalities. His leadership will center on balancing long-term innovation with a deep understanding of the day-to-day demands placed on local government teams. He brings a leadership approach that combines forward-looking vision with genuine appreciation for the people, both customers and employees, who make the work possible.
About BS&A Software
BS&A Software provides industry-leading, easy-to-use SaaS enterprise software solutions designed exclusively for local governments. Serving more than 3,500 municipalities across the United States, BS&A helps modernize operations across financial management, utility billing, payments, human resources, licensing, permitting, assessments, taxes, and more. Backed by a deep commitment to customer service, BS&A empowers local governments to operate more efficiently and better serve their communities.
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