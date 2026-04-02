Maha Govt Committed To Smooth LPG Supply: Minister ​

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Protocol and Marketing Jaikumar Rawal on Thursday said that amid the global LPG shortage triggered by the conflict in West Asia, the state government is taking all necessary measures to ensure a smooth gas supply for domestic industries, enterprises set up by foreign investors, and citizens. ​

He emphasised that the government will not let any industry face hardships during this crisis.​

Following requests from the Consuls General of Sweden, Japan, and South Korea regarding LPG supply to industries by foreign investors in Pune, the minister chaired a high-level meeting. ​

Minister Rawal noted that while global supply chains have been disrupted and shipping costs have surged, PM Modi is personally monitoring the situation. ​

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state is acting on central directives to distribute LPG in a phased manner, providing immediate relief to priority sectors.​

To curb black marketing and artificial scarcity, the minister announced that dedicated control rooms and helplines have been set up in every district. ​

Officials have been ordered to act immediately on complaints and to take stringent legal action against those involved in price hikes or the creation of artificial shortages.​

A Food and Civil Supply Department officer detailed the phased supply strategy mandated by the Central government whereby hospitals, educational institutions, and social organisations will be supplied LPG on a priority basis, followed by restaurants, the food industry, and labour-intensive industries. ​

The list for the remaining industries is being finalised, and supply is expected to normalise within the next 48 hours.​

The meeting also highlighted the government's push for PNG (Piped Natural Gas). To accelerate City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects, all necessary permits are being fast-tracked. ​

Permissions for road excavation and pipeline laying are being granted within 24 hours. Most infrastructure work is slated for completion within this month.​

The foreign representatives present expressed their satisfaction and welcomed the state government's transparent and proactive stance. ​

They appreciated the coordinated efforts between the Central and state governments to maintain the supply chain during this period, said the minister. ​

“This crisis is temporary, and the situation will soon return to normalcy. We appeal to all industries and citizens of the state to cooperate with the administration during this time,” stated Minister Rawal.