Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (“New Era Energy” or the“Company”) f/k/a New Era Helium Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme“to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results were false and/or misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of New Era Energy should contact the Firm prior to the June 1, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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