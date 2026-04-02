Cybersecurity Financing Surges 33% Year-Over-Year To $3.8B In Q1 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Momentum Cyber Q1 Market Review Reveals 108 M&A Deals and Four New Unicorns Signaling an Industry Capital Cycle in Full Acceleration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Cyber, the only investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity, today released its Q1 2026 Cybersecurity Market Review. The report covers the full first quarter of 2026 and reveals a market defined by near-record M&A activity, surging AI Security investment, and a sharpening bifurcation between category-defining companies and the broader field.

The findings build directly on the Capital Super Cycle thesis first introduced in Momentum Cyber's 2026 Cybersecurity Almanac, published in January. Three converging forces identified in the Almanac, AI-driven innovation, a strengthening financial environment, and mounting consolidation pressure, are now playing out in real time across both M&A and financing activity.

A Quarter of Historic Activity

Cybersecurity M&A recorded 108 transactions in Q1 2026, the second-highest quarterly deal count in the sector's history across 65 tracked quarters, trailing only Q2 2025's record of 110. At the current run rate, 2026 is on pace for 437 annual deals, well above last year's record of 400. Total disclosed M&A value reached $2.6B, with the quarter producing six deals of $100M or more, the highest concentration of large transactions since the 2021-2022 peak.

Security Services remained the most active M&A sector with 44 transactions, while AI Security moved into the spotlight with 12 M&A deals, more than the segment recorded across all of 2025. Strategic acquirers dominated capital deployment, accounting for 87% of total M&A value, led by CrowdStrike's two acquisitions totaling the identity security firm SGNL ($740M) and the digital channel security company Seraphic ($420M). Private equity re-entered the market in force, accounting for 45% of deal flow, up from 41% in 2025, completing 49 transactions.

Financing Surges 33% YoY. AI Security Commands the Capital

In a dynamic that has occurred only four times since 2018, financing volume outpaced M&A in Q1 2026, with $3.8B deployed across 211 financing rounds versus $2.6B in M&A value. Financing value surged 33% year-over-year, reflecting deepening investor conviction in cybersecurity's long-term growth trajectory. Combined, Q1 M&A and financing activity reached

Risk and Compliance led all sectors with 49 financing deals, followed by AI Security with 37. AI Security captured the largest share of financing dollars at 46% of all capital deployed, the clearest signal yet of where investor conviction is concentrating. The quarter produced 21 capital raises of $50M or more and minted at least four new cybersecurity unicorns, including Aikido, Torq, and XBOW.

Q1 also saw a continuation of the 'fewer, bigger bets' dynamic: 10 rounds exceeded $100M, totaling These rounds were well above the 2025 quarterly average of 6 such rounds worth Median valuation for $100M+ rounds reached

Q1 Closed at Full Speed

On March 31, the final day of the quarter, a significant Series B capital infusion was deployed, underscoring how quickly momentum is building around the market's emerging leaders. the a16z-backed AI-native managed detection and response platform, closed a $250M Series B at a $1B valuation. Depthfirst secured $80M in a Series B round for its application security platform. Linx Security closed a $50M Series B.

Eric McAlpine, Founder and CEO, Momentum Cyber, commented: "The final day of Q1 told a story of its own. At least $380M in capital was deployed in a single day across three significant Series B rounds. These are companies that didn't participate in the early-stage 'Seed to C' wave, and they're now raising at a scale that reflects real investor conviction. The bifurcation between the 'Haves' and 'Have-Nots' is sharp and getting sharper, and some pretty spectacular companies are capitalizing on investor urgency to back the future leaders of this industry."

AI Is Reallocating Capital and Reshaping the M&A Landscape

The Q1 2026 report identifies nine structural trends shaping the cybersecurity capital markets. AI governance is emerging as a standalone investment theme, with dedicated platforms attracting capital to address AI risk, agent sprawl, and enterprise compliance. Identity platforms continue to attract premium valuations as identity remains the control plane for both AI and cloud. And hyperscaler gravity is reshaping M&A, with AI giants pulling security deeper into their ecosystems.

Strategic exits continue to outpace IPO pathways, as M&A and PE exits dominate a market where IPO conditions remain selective. Looking ahead, Momentum Cyber expects the maturation of AI security companies to drive the next wave of landmark exits, and that an outcome exceeding the scale of the Wiz acquisition could materialize within the next 12 to 18 months.

About the Report

The Momentum Cyber Q1 2026 Cybersecurity Market Review is the firm's quarterly capital markets report, drawing from Momentum Cyber's proprietary transaction database, which tracks more than 10,800 financing transactions and 3,300 M&A deals across the cybersecurity sector. The full report is available at

About Momentum Cyber

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Momentum Cyber is the premier cybersecurity-focused investment bank, advising the companies and investors that are defining and redefining the landscape. The only investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity, the firm publishes the annual Cybersecurity Almanac and CYBERscape, the industry's definitive analysis of market activity, transaction trends, and innovation dynamics. Founded in 2014 and proudly veteran-owned and operated, Momentum Cyber is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information,