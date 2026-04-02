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As AI Reshapes The Workforce, Built RITE Opens Applications For Leadership Cohort To Strengthen Skills It Can't Replace
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BUiLT RITE, a transformative leadership training and matchmaking experience under the BUiLT International umbrella, is now accepting applications for its May 19 cohort, a five-month program designed for the workers most vulnerable to AI-driven displacement.
The BUiLT RITE program is created to sharpen the critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and ethical leadership capabilities that are increasingly essential as artificial intelligence reshapes the American workplace. Women, early-career professionals, people of color, and non-degreed workers are the most vulnerable in the roles that automation replaces first. Over five months, selected participants will complete curated learning paths and workshops and access personalized mentoring sessions.
Cohort graduates earn a BUiLT RITE certification that documents their human intelligence capabilities and positions them for career advancement. The program culminates in a signature matchmaking graduation where participating employers can meet and recruit directly from the cohort.
"We are living through a moment where the workers who will thrive are not those who outsource their thinking to AI. Instead, they deepen the capabilities that no algorithm can replicate," said Peter Beasley, founder and Chairman of BUiLT International. "BUiLT RITE exists to certify those capabilities and change the narrative of who gets recognized as a leader."
The May cohort is part of a three-year mission to convene 2,650 participants and 70 corporate partners across seven cohorts, producing four publicly released short films that collectively redefine how leadership looks in the modern workforce. The program's capstone projects - team-created videos showcasing human intelligence in the workplace - feed directly into that storytelling initiative, with standout participants potentially featured in professionally produced public films.
"My life's work has been centered on unlocking human potential,” said Dr. Reagan Flowers, founder and executive board member, C-STEM, and CEO, Education Consulting Services.“What BUiLT RITE is doing resonates deeply, creating space for individuals to be seen not just for what they know, but for how they think, lead, and contribute in meaningful ways.”
Program components for the BUiLT RITE cohort include:
. Phase I: Self-paced learning paths spanning AI ethics, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, ethical leadership, social justice in tech, and more
. Phase II: Live workshops including Influence Without Authority, Positive Intelligence, Curiosity-Driven Leadership, and Internal Sovereignty
. Phase III: Personalized mentoring sessions and team-based capstone projects
. A matchmaking graduation connecting certified graduates with participating employers
. Three-year graduate follow-up tracking advancement outcomes
The program is open to all individuals regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship, or sexual orientation. Early applicants receive a discounted rate of $500 through April 10, then $750 by April 30, 2026. Employers can also receive special pricing when enrolling five or more employees. Financial hardship accommodations may be requested at the time of application.
Companies interested in enrolling employees, sponsoring participants, or participating in the matchmaking graduation as employer partners are encouraged to contact....
Applications for the May 19 cohort are open now through May 9 at bit/ApplyToBUiLT_RITE.
The BUiLT RITE program is created to sharpen the critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and ethical leadership capabilities that are increasingly essential as artificial intelligence reshapes the American workplace. Women, early-career professionals, people of color, and non-degreed workers are the most vulnerable in the roles that automation replaces first. Over five months, selected participants will complete curated learning paths and workshops and access personalized mentoring sessions.
Cohort graduates earn a BUiLT RITE certification that documents their human intelligence capabilities and positions them for career advancement. The program culminates in a signature matchmaking graduation where participating employers can meet and recruit directly from the cohort.
"We are living through a moment where the workers who will thrive are not those who outsource their thinking to AI. Instead, they deepen the capabilities that no algorithm can replicate," said Peter Beasley, founder and Chairman of BUiLT International. "BUiLT RITE exists to certify those capabilities and change the narrative of who gets recognized as a leader."
The May cohort is part of a three-year mission to convene 2,650 participants and 70 corporate partners across seven cohorts, producing four publicly released short films that collectively redefine how leadership looks in the modern workforce. The program's capstone projects - team-created videos showcasing human intelligence in the workplace - feed directly into that storytelling initiative, with standout participants potentially featured in professionally produced public films.
"My life's work has been centered on unlocking human potential,” said Dr. Reagan Flowers, founder and executive board member, C-STEM, and CEO, Education Consulting Services.“What BUiLT RITE is doing resonates deeply, creating space for individuals to be seen not just for what they know, but for how they think, lead, and contribute in meaningful ways.”
Program components for the BUiLT RITE cohort include:
. Phase I: Self-paced learning paths spanning AI ethics, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, ethical leadership, social justice in tech, and more
. Phase II: Live workshops including Influence Without Authority, Positive Intelligence, Curiosity-Driven Leadership, and Internal Sovereignty
. Phase III: Personalized mentoring sessions and team-based capstone projects
. A matchmaking graduation connecting certified graduates with participating employers
. Three-year graduate follow-up tracking advancement outcomes
The program is open to all individuals regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship, or sexual orientation. Early applicants receive a discounted rate of $500 through April 10, then $750 by April 30, 2026. Employers can also receive special pricing when enrolling five or more employees. Financial hardship accommodations may be requested at the time of application.
Companies interested in enrolling employees, sponsoring participants, or participating in the matchmaking graduation as employer partners are encouraged to contact....
Applications for the May 19 cohort are open now through May 9 at bit/ApplyToBUiLT_RITE.
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