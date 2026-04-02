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Smbs Finally Have An AI Conference Built For Them
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Live! 360 Events today announced the launch of The AI Pivot Conference (theaipivot ), a new one-day, in-person event designed to help small and midsized businesses move beyond AI experimentation and into real, measurable results. The inaugural event takes place on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort in Anaheim, California.
While most AI conferences target enterprise organizations or deep technical audiences, The AI Pivot Conference is built for the majority of American businesses. It serves owners, operators and functional team leaders who need AI to work now, with the tools and budgets they have.
“Most AI conversations in our industry have been aimed at Fortune 500 companies with large IT teams and significant implementation budgets. The AI Pivot Conference is built for everyone else: the business owner managing their own operations, the marketing director trying to automate a workflow, the finance manager who needs better data analysis without a data science team. This is the event they've been waiting for.”
- Daniel LaBianca, President, Converge360, Live! 360 Events
ABOUT THE EVENT
The AI Pivot Conference is a focused, single-day format designed so attendees can get in, get answers and get back to running their businesses. Every session is built around practical use cases, real tools and workflows that can be implemented without an enterprise IT department.
Topics covered include:
.Automating marketing, sales and customer engagement with AI tools available today
.Streamlining internal operations and reducing manual workflows
.Using AI to improve business decision-making and data analysis
.Enhancing customer experience and support without adding headcount
.Implementing AI responsibly: governance, data privacy and appropriate guardrails for SMBs
Registration and event details are available at theaipivot.
“Many business leaders understand that AI is important, but they're still figuring out how to apply it to their specific situation. The AI Pivot Conference is designed to close that gap with practical sessions, real examples and speakers who have actually implemented these tools in business environments like theirs.”
- Brent Sutton, Vice President, Live! 360 Events, producer of The AI Pivot Conference
CALL FOR SPEAKERS
The AI Pivot Conference is now accepting speaker submissions. Deadline: Monday, May 4, 2026.
The conference is seeking practitioners and subject-matter experts who can show, not just tell, how AI is being used in real business environments today. Sessions should be case study-driven, tool-specific and focused on outcomes a typical SMB can replicate.
Submit a proposal at sessionize/aipivotconference.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Sponsorship opportunities are open for organizations offering AI, automation and business technology solutions. The AI Pivot Conference provides direct access to SMB decision-makers who are actively evaluating and purchasing AI tools, not just exploring the concept.
The single-day, focused format is designed for high-quality engagement. Sponsors participate through sessions, workshops, product demonstrations and structured networking; not just logo placement.
To discuss sponsorship options, contact:
Olivia Urizar
CRO, Converge360
oliviaurizar@1105media
707.567.2353Learn more
Learn more:
theaipivot
live360events
ABOUT THE AI PIVOT CONFERENCE
The AI Pivot Conference is a one-day event for small and midsized business leaders, operators, and functional teams who want to apply AI in practical, results-driven ways. The inaugural event takes place September 25, 2026, at the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort in Anaheim, California. Learn more at theaipivot.
ABOUT LIVE! 360 EVENTS
Live! 360 Events produces in-person conferences and seminars for technology and business professionals. Events span enterprise IT, security, developer technologies and business operations; connecting practitioners with actionable education and peer networks. Learn more at live360events.
ABOUT 1105 MEDIA, INC.
1105 Media, Inc. is a B2B media and events company serving technology and business professionals across AI, enterprise computing, security, education and infrastructure markets. 1105 Media produces content, digital programs, and live events that connect buyers and sellers across its portfolio of industry brands. Learn more at 1105media.
While most AI conferences target enterprise organizations or deep technical audiences, The AI Pivot Conference is built for the majority of American businesses. It serves owners, operators and functional team leaders who need AI to work now, with the tools and budgets they have.
“Most AI conversations in our industry have been aimed at Fortune 500 companies with large IT teams and significant implementation budgets. The AI Pivot Conference is built for everyone else: the business owner managing their own operations, the marketing director trying to automate a workflow, the finance manager who needs better data analysis without a data science team. This is the event they've been waiting for.”
- Daniel LaBianca, President, Converge360, Live! 360 Events
ABOUT THE EVENT
The AI Pivot Conference is a focused, single-day format designed so attendees can get in, get answers and get back to running their businesses. Every session is built around practical use cases, real tools and workflows that can be implemented without an enterprise IT department.
Topics covered include:
.Automating marketing, sales and customer engagement with AI tools available today
.Streamlining internal operations and reducing manual workflows
.Using AI to improve business decision-making and data analysis
.Enhancing customer experience and support without adding headcount
.Implementing AI responsibly: governance, data privacy and appropriate guardrails for SMBs
Registration and event details are available at theaipivot.
“Many business leaders understand that AI is important, but they're still figuring out how to apply it to their specific situation. The AI Pivot Conference is designed to close that gap with practical sessions, real examples and speakers who have actually implemented these tools in business environments like theirs.”
- Brent Sutton, Vice President, Live! 360 Events, producer of The AI Pivot Conference
CALL FOR SPEAKERS
The AI Pivot Conference is now accepting speaker submissions. Deadline: Monday, May 4, 2026.
The conference is seeking practitioners and subject-matter experts who can show, not just tell, how AI is being used in real business environments today. Sessions should be case study-driven, tool-specific and focused on outcomes a typical SMB can replicate.
Submit a proposal at sessionize/aipivotconference.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Sponsorship opportunities are open for organizations offering AI, automation and business technology solutions. The AI Pivot Conference provides direct access to SMB decision-makers who are actively evaluating and purchasing AI tools, not just exploring the concept.
The single-day, focused format is designed for high-quality engagement. Sponsors participate through sessions, workshops, product demonstrations and structured networking; not just logo placement.
To discuss sponsorship options, contact:
Olivia Urizar
CRO, Converge360
oliviaurizar@1105media
707.567.2353Learn more
Learn more:
theaipivot
live360events
ABOUT THE AI PIVOT CONFERENCE
The AI Pivot Conference is a one-day event for small and midsized business leaders, operators, and functional teams who want to apply AI in practical, results-driven ways. The inaugural event takes place September 25, 2026, at the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort in Anaheim, California. Learn more at theaipivot.
ABOUT LIVE! 360 EVENTS
Live! 360 Events produces in-person conferences and seminars for technology and business professionals. Events span enterprise IT, security, developer technologies and business operations; connecting practitioners with actionable education and peer networks. Learn more at live360events.
ABOUT 1105 MEDIA, INC.
1105 Media, Inc. is a B2B media and events company serving technology and business professionals across AI, enterprise computing, security, education and infrastructure markets. 1105 Media produces content, digital programs, and live events that connect buyers and sellers across its portfolio of industry brands. Learn more at 1105media.
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