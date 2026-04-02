Trip Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Trip Group Limited - TCOM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Trip Group Limited (NasdaqGS: TCOM) or the“Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

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About the Lawsuit

and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 14, 2026, Bloomberg reported that the Company was the subject of an Antitrust Probe by the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the 'SAMR') based on allegations of“abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices.” The report further stated that,“[i]n September, the market regulator in Zhengzhou summoned for violations of rules against setting“unfair restrictions” on merchants' transactions and prices.”

On this news, the price of ADSs fell $12.90 per ADS, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADS on January 14, 2026. The next day, it fell a further $1.48 per ADS, or 2.35%, to close at $61.30 on January 15, 2026.

The case is De Wilde v. Group Limited, et al., Case No. 26-cv-01420.

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