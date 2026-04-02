Trip Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Trip Group Limited - TCOM
Get Helpinvestors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuitand certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On January 14, 2026, Bloomberg reported that the Company was the subject of an Antitrust Probe by the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the 'SAMR') based on allegations of“abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices.” The report further stated that,“[i]n September, the market regulator in Zhengzhou summoned for violations of rules against setting“unfair restrictions” on merchants' transactions and prices.”
On this news, the price of ADSs fell $12.90 per ADS, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADS on January 14, 2026. The next day, it fell a further $1.48 per ADS, or 2.35%, to close at $61.30 on January 15, 2026.
The case is De Wilde v. Group Limited, et al., Case No. 26-cv-01420.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment