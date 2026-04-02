Tamarind Bio Partners With A-Alpha Bio To Streamline Experimental Validation For AI-Enabled Antibody Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new integrated service allows Tamarind Bio's platform users to validate affinity and specificity of computationally designed binder predictions through A-Alpha Bio's AlphaSeq platform.

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamarind Bio, an AI platform providing access to state-of-the-art computational biology tools, and A-Alpha Bio, a synthetic biology and machine learning biotechnology company that measures and engineers protein-protein interactions, today announced a partnership to accelerate AI-enabled antibody engineering. The partnership will provide Tamarind Bio's users with seamless access to A-Alpha Bio's AlphaSeq platform for quantitatively measuring protein-protein binding affinities, providing experimental validation of computationally designed binders at scale.

Under the partnership, researchers using Tamarind Bio's platform to design or optimize antibody sequences with protein design models-including tools such as RFdiffusion, ProteinMPNN, and others-can directly submit their predicted antibody sequences for high-throughput experimental validation with AlphaSeq.

AlphaSeq provides quantitative binding affinity data for each submitted antibody-target pair, giving computational biologists a scalable feedback loop to benchmark, refine, and validate their in silico predictions against real-world binding measurements.

The partnership addresses a key bottleneck in AI-driven antibody discovery: translating computational predictions into experimentally validated binders. While AI models can rapidly generate candidate sequences, confirming binding affinity and specificity to their intended targets remains slow and resource intensive. By integrating AlphaSeq directly into Tamarind Bio's platform, users will benefit from seamless workflows and industry-leading pricing, which is made possible by the cost-effective nature of the A-Alpha Bio platform to generate unmatched volumes of high-quality data.

“AI models are now generating antibody candidates at a remarkable pace, yet without high-quality experimental data to validate those predictions, the field risks building on untested assumptions,” said David Younger, CEO and Co-Founder of A-Alpha Bio.“This partnership with Tamarind Bio creates a seamless bridge between in silico design and experimental reality. We are excited to make AlphaSeq's quantitative binding data directly accessible to the thousands of researchers already using Tamarind's platform, empowering the community to iterate faster, and with greater confidence.”

This type of closed-loop workflow-linking AI-driven design with high-throughput, wet-lab validation-is increasingly seen as critical to advancing next-generation protein therapeutics.

“Our mission at Tamarind Bio has always been to remove the barriers between scientists and the most powerful computational tools available for drug discovery,” said Deniz Kavi, CEO and Co-Founder of Tamarind Bio.“For the first time, our users can go from generating a de novo antibody design to receiving quantitative experimental binding data in a single integrated workflow. We believe incorporating experimental validation deeply into computational molecular design will yield the highest quality, practical results in AI-powered drug discovery.”

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About Tamarind Bio

Tamarind Bio is a leading AI inference platform for molecular design tools. With Tamarind, scientists can use computational biology tools for drug discovery, without managing compute infrastructure, or manually integrating models with each other. Today, the platform hosts over 250 models for protein and small molecule design, and is used by tens of thousands of researchers across top pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, and academic institutions. Tamarind Bio is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by leading investors. To learn more, please visit:

About A-Alpha Bio

A-Alpha Bio is a biotechnology platform company that measures, predicts, and engineers protein-protein interactions at scale. Its experimental platform, AlphaSeq, enables the rapid and quantitative measurement of millions of protein-protein binding affinities simultaneously. Its AI platform, AlphaBind, is trained on the world's largest protein-protein interaction database and predicts binding strength from sequence. A-Alpha Bio works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies through both strategic partnerships and streamlined services, leveraging AlphaSeq and AlphaBind to engineer next-generation dual-specific and molecular glue therapeutics, discover and optimize differentiated biologics, and generate protein binding and structural data at scale to power AI models. A-Alpha Bio is based in Seattle and was founded in 2017 at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design. To learn more, please visit:

Media Contacts

A-Alpha Bio: Drew Duglan, ...

Tamarind Bio: Ira Wight, ...

CONTACT: Doug Freeman A-Alpha Bio 512-826-7674...