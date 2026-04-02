Transformative Healthcare Solutions Announces Kevin Harrilal As Chief Operations Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Transformative Healthcare Solutions, also known as the Mental Health Center of Florida, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Harrilal as its new Chief Operations Officer. Kevin brings more than 13 years of executive leadership experience, along with a strong background in healthcare technology and artificial intelligence, to his new role.

Kevin has built his career on fostering innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. Known for his hands-on leadership style and ability to inspire high-performing teams, he is deeply committed to advancing results across mental, financial, and professional domains. His vision and leadership uniquely position him to support Transformative Healthcare Solutions' expansion and positively impact its care delivery methods.

Before joining Transformative Healthcare Solutions, Kevin was deeply involved in healthcare technology and artificial intelligence development, where he spearheaded innovative initiatives designed to improve healthcare delivery systems. His experience in these fields reveals his forward-thinking approach to integrating progressive technologies with patient-centered care, driving improved outcomes and operational efficiency.

Transformative Healthcare Solutions was founded to address the evolving mental health needs of today's individuals by combining state-of-the-art care with affordability. The organization employs nearly seventy fully credentialed therapists who provide comprehensive psychological services for a wide range of mental health conditions and disorders.

A leading provider of mental health services in South Florida, Transformative Healthcare Solutions is dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality, and culturally responsive care. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, the organization continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families across the region.

To learn more about Transformative Healthcare Solutions, please visit

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