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Center For Plain Language Announces 2026 Clearmark Awards In Partnership With The Institute For Healthcare Advancement
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Center for Plain Language is proud to announce that the 2026 ClearMark Awards will be presented as part of the Institute for Healthcare Advancement's (IHA) 2026 Health Literacy Conference, taking place online May 12–14, 2026.
Each year, the ClearMark Awards recognize outstanding examples of clear, accessible communication that help people find, understand, and use important information. In 2026, the Center will bring the ClearMarks to IHA's global audience as part of a dynamic, multi-day virtual conference focused on health literacy, equity, and understanding.
“Partnering with IHA allows us to connect plain language with the broader health literacy movement,” says Barbra Kingsley, PhD, Chair of the Center for Plain Language.“Clear communication is essential to equity and access, especially in health care and public services. We're excited to celebrate this year's winners with a global audience committed to making information work for everyone.”
ClearMark Awards Remain Open to All Industries
While the 2026 awards ceremony will take place during the IHA Health Literacy Conference, the ClearMark Awards remain open to submissions from all sectors, including government, healthcare, nonprofits, education, legal, finance, and the private sector just as in previous years.
Entries are evaluated by volunteer judges using plain language principles such as clarity, organization, audience focus, design, and usability. Categories include websites, forms, reports, marketing materials, legal documents, and more.
Winners may receive:
.Category ClearMark Awards
.Best In Awards, recognizing standout entries across categories
.The Grand ClearMark Award, the highest recognition for plain language excellence
Conference Details and Member Discount
The 2026 ClearMark Awards will be presented during the virtual IHA Health Literacy Conference:
Dates: May 12–14, 2026
Location: Online
Details & Registration:
As part of this year's partnership, conference attendees will receive a 20% discount on Center for Plain Language membership, providing expanded access to resources, networking, and professional development opportunities in plain language.
Additional details about submissions, deadlines, and conference programming are available on the Center for Plain Language website.
For more information, contact us at....
###
ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGE
The Center for Plain Language is a North American nonprofit organization that helps government agencies and organizations write clear and understandable documents. The Center hosts the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language. To become a member or for more information, visit us at / and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Each year, the ClearMark Awards recognize outstanding examples of clear, accessible communication that help people find, understand, and use important information. In 2026, the Center will bring the ClearMarks to IHA's global audience as part of a dynamic, multi-day virtual conference focused on health literacy, equity, and understanding.
“Partnering with IHA allows us to connect plain language with the broader health literacy movement,” says Barbra Kingsley, PhD, Chair of the Center for Plain Language.“Clear communication is essential to equity and access, especially in health care and public services. We're excited to celebrate this year's winners with a global audience committed to making information work for everyone.”
ClearMark Awards Remain Open to All Industries
While the 2026 awards ceremony will take place during the IHA Health Literacy Conference, the ClearMark Awards remain open to submissions from all sectors, including government, healthcare, nonprofits, education, legal, finance, and the private sector just as in previous years.
Entries are evaluated by volunteer judges using plain language principles such as clarity, organization, audience focus, design, and usability. Categories include websites, forms, reports, marketing materials, legal documents, and more.
Winners may receive:
.Category ClearMark Awards
.Best In Awards, recognizing standout entries across categories
.The Grand ClearMark Award, the highest recognition for plain language excellence
Conference Details and Member Discount
The 2026 ClearMark Awards will be presented during the virtual IHA Health Literacy Conference:
Dates: May 12–14, 2026
Location: Online
Details & Registration:
As part of this year's partnership, conference attendees will receive a 20% discount on Center for Plain Language membership, providing expanded access to resources, networking, and professional development opportunities in plain language.
Additional details about submissions, deadlines, and conference programming are available on the Center for Plain Language website.
For more information, contact us at....
###
ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGE
The Center for Plain Language is a North American nonprofit organization that helps government agencies and organizations write clear and understandable documents. The Center hosts the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language. To become a member or for more information, visit us at / and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
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