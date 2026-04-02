Workers Cannot Be Treated As Expendable: Lok Sabha MP On Oracle Layoffs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) CPI-MLL MP Raja Ram Singh on Thursday condemned the reported mass layoffs by Oracle Corporation, asserting that“workers cannot be treated as expendable” and urging the government to take immediate action to protect employees' rights and ensure accountability in the IT sector.

In his letter addressed to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh, who represents Bihar's Karakat seat in the Lok Sabha, expressed "deep concern and outrage" over reports that the multinational technology firm has laid off nearly 12,000 employees in the country.

He described the move as a serious threat to job security and questioned both corporate accountability and the government's response to such developments.

The MP argued that companies like Oracle benefit significantly from India's policy ecosystem, including tax concessions, public infrastructure, and a supportive business environment.

These benefits, he emphasised, are extended with the expectation that corporations will contribute to employment generation and economic stability.

"Terminating thousands of employees, with little to no notice, is a violation of the basic principles of job security and human dignity," he stated.

"After being terminated without warning, who will take responsibility for their livelihoods and the survival of the thousands of families left behind?" Singh asked.

He further added that the large-scale layoffs, especially without adequate notice, undermine this implicit social contract and weaken the foundation of secure and dignified employment.

In his communication, Singh called on the ministry to seek a detailed explanation from Oracle regarding the scale and process of the layoffs.

"Take necessary steps to prevent arbitrary mass layoffs and ensure accountability for any violations of labour laws," he urged.

"The dignity of labour cannot be compromised. The government must take a firm stand to ensure that workers in India are not treated as expendable," Singh stressed.