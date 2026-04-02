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Lenderdock Completes The Premium Payment Picture With The Launch Of Insurepay Plustm
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- LenderDock today announced the launch of INSUREPay PlusTM, a breakthrough digital payments network that completes the company's comprehensive premium payment ecosystem. Combined with LenderDock's existing ESCROWPayTM solution - which manages inbound escrow payments from lienholders - INSUREPay PlusTM adds seamless inbound premium payments directly from policyholders, giving property and casualty (P&C) insurers a single platform to capture every way premium can be paid. Together, the two solutions empower carriers to streamline operations, reduce administrative costs, and deliver a modern, frictionless experience for both lienholders and policyholders alike.
The insurance industry is under mounting pressure to meet rising consumer demands for speed and convenience. With 85% of consumers preferring digital payment options and 95% citing settlement speed as the top driver of satisfaction, the gap between policyholder expectations and legacy infrastructure has never been wider. Compounding the urgency, processing and mailing traditional paper checks can cost carriers up to 70 times more than their digital counterparts. INSUREPay PlusTM directly answers this challenge - replacing fragmented legacy systems with a secure, cloud-based, enterprise-class platform built for the way modern policyholders expect to pay.
"Today's policyholders and lienholders expect seamless, digital-first experiences - and insurers can no longer afford to fall short," said Travis Rodak, CTO of LenderDock. "With the launch of INSUREPay PlusTM alongside our established ESCROWPayTM solution, we've built the industry's most complete premium payment ecosystem. Carriers can finally move away from costly paper-based processes and fragmented systems and instead offer every payment channel their customers demand - all through a single, secure, enterprise-class platform."
INSUREPay PlusTM integrates directly with existing core administration systems, enabling rapid deployment and an immediate impact on operational costs. Carriers can connect via API or flat file, with pre-built cloud solutions and low-code accelerators that further compress implementation timelines - so insurers spend less time integrating and more time delivering the modern payment experience their policyholders demand.
To learn more about INSUREPay PlusTM or to request a personalized demo of the platform, please visit lenderdock
About LenderDock
LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services. With a decade of specialized industry experience, LenderDock is committed to delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance compliance for insurance carriers and their financial partners.
© 2026 LenderDock, Inc. All rights reserved.
The insurance industry is under mounting pressure to meet rising consumer demands for speed and convenience. With 85% of consumers preferring digital payment options and 95% citing settlement speed as the top driver of satisfaction, the gap between policyholder expectations and legacy infrastructure has never been wider. Compounding the urgency, processing and mailing traditional paper checks can cost carriers up to 70 times more than their digital counterparts. INSUREPay PlusTM directly answers this challenge - replacing fragmented legacy systems with a secure, cloud-based, enterprise-class platform built for the way modern policyholders expect to pay.
"Today's policyholders and lienholders expect seamless, digital-first experiences - and insurers can no longer afford to fall short," said Travis Rodak, CTO of LenderDock. "With the launch of INSUREPay PlusTM alongside our established ESCROWPayTM solution, we've built the industry's most complete premium payment ecosystem. Carriers can finally move away from costly paper-based processes and fragmented systems and instead offer every payment channel their customers demand - all through a single, secure, enterprise-class platform."
INSUREPay PlusTM integrates directly with existing core administration systems, enabling rapid deployment and an immediate impact on operational costs. Carriers can connect via API or flat file, with pre-built cloud solutions and low-code accelerators that further compress implementation timelines - so insurers spend less time integrating and more time delivering the modern payment experience their policyholders demand.
To learn more about INSUREPay PlusTM or to request a personalized demo of the platform, please visit lenderdock
About LenderDock
LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services. With a decade of specialized industry experience, LenderDock is committed to delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance compliance for insurance carriers and their financial partners.
© 2026 LenderDock, Inc. All rights reserved.
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