REALM ARTESIAN WATER NOW SHIPPING NATIONWIDE AVAILABLE ON AMAZON & DRINKREALM WITH EXPANSION INTO HOSPITALITY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- REALM Artesian Water today announced that it is now officially shipping orders nationwide following the successful completion of its New York State Department of Health certification and initial production runs. Consumers can purchase directly at and on Amazon, with the brand also beginning to appear in select high-end hotels, restaurants, and luxury venues across the country.

This milestone represents the next phase of REALM's evolution-from a fully integrated concept built on purity, sustainability, and control, to an actively distributed ultra-premium water brand entering the national market.

“This moment represents years of planning, investment, and discipline,” said Todd Kletter, Chief Executive Officer of REALM Artesian Water.“While we are excited to begin shipping and getting REALM into the hands of consumers, we have been very intentional about how we scale. This is not a flash-in-the-pan product. We are building a long-term brand, and that requires patience, precision, and consistency.”

REALM Artesian Water originates from a protected artesian source in the Adirondack region of New York and is bottled at the company's state-of-the-art facility in the Capital Region. Designed as a fully closed-loop, vertically integrated operation, REALM owns and controls every step of the process-from source to bottling to distribution-ensuring complete traceability and eliminating third-party handling.

This level of integration is rare in the beverage industry and allows REALM to deliver a product defined by its purity and authenticity. The water is transported directly from source to bottle using stainless steel infrastructure, with rigorous quality control systems in place throughout production. Even cleaning and sanitation processes utilize REALM's own artesian water, further reducing exposure to outside contaminants.

“From day one, the goal was to create something different-something that prioritizes integrity over shortcuts,” Kletter added.“Every decision we've made, from infrastructure to packaging, reflects that commitment.”

REALM bottles exclusively in glass, reinforcing both product quality and environmental responsibility. By eliminating plastic contact entirely, the company addresses growing consumer concerns around microplastics, PFAS, and long-term environmental impact. While glass presents higher production and logistics costs, it aligns with REALM's positioning in the ultra-premium category and its long-term sustainability goals.

With shipping now underway, REALM is executing a controlled market introduction across both direct-to-consumer and hospitality channels. Early placements include boutique hotels, fine dining establishments, luxury offices, and curated retail environments that align with the brand's elevated positioning.

“We're not chasing rapid expansion for the sake of it,” Kletter said.“Our rollout has been intentionally slowed to ensure we can meet demand without compromising quality or service. The partners we are working with expect consistency, and our customers deserve that same level of reliability. We will grow, but we will do it the right way.”

The initial product offering includes a 475 mL (16 oz) still water, with a 750 mL hospitality format scheduled to follow. A sparkling water line remains on track for release in Q2 2026, further expanding REALM's presence across premium dining and retail channels.

Interest in the brand continues to build as consumers become more aware of the limitations of traditional bottled water and seek higher-quality, more transparent alternatives. REALM's emphasis on provenance, production control, and sustainability positions it uniquely within this growing segment of the market.

The company's early momentum has been supported by a strategic sampling and placement program, introducing REALM to key decision-makers and tastemakers across the hospitality and luxury sectors. Combined with direct-to-consumer availability online, this dual-channel approach is designed to build both brand awareness and long-term customer loyalty.

“We often ask a simple question-do you know where your water comes from?” Kletter said.“At REALM, we can answer that with complete confidence. Everything we do is designed to return what was given to us-pure, protected, and preserved for what comes next.”

With national shipping now active, online availability expanding, and a growing footprint in premier locations, REALM Artesian Water is establishing a new standard for ultra-premium domestic water-one defined not by speed, but by substance.

For more information or to place an order, visit or search REALM Artesian Water on Amazon.

Media Inquiries:

Todd Kletter

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518-582-1803

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Kelly Lephart

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