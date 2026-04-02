403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Calgary Home Sales Fell 13% In March
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Home sales in Calgary, Alberta fell 13% year-over-year in March as the housing market across Canada remains weak.
In Calgary, the local market was hurt in March by a pullback in sales of condominiums.
The Calgary Real Estate Board said 1,881 homes were sold in March, down 12.8% from a year earlier. The average price of a home sold in the city fell 4.2% to $565,600.
Apartment and row-style homes saw year-over-year price decreases of 9.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
Detached home prices dropped 3.3% and semi-detached prices declined 0.9% compared with March 2025.
In all, there were 3,409 new listings on the Calgary market in March, down 15.2% from a year earlier, while the city's inventory of homes for sale grew 4.7% year-over-year to 5,395 units.
Market observers say that Canada's housing market has weakened due to a softening economy, elevated interest rates, and uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.
Home sales in Calgary, Alberta fell 13% year-over-year in March as the housing market across Canada remains weak.
In Calgary, the local market was hurt in March by a pullback in sales of condominiums.
The Calgary Real Estate Board said 1,881 homes were sold in March, down 12.8% from a year earlier. The average price of a home sold in the city fell 4.2% to $565,600.
Apartment and row-style homes saw year-over-year price decreases of 9.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
Detached home prices dropped 3.3% and semi-detached prices declined 0.9% compared with March 2025.
In all, there were 3,409 new listings on the Calgary market in March, down 15.2% from a year earlier, while the city's inventory of homes for sale grew 4.7% year-over-year to 5,395 units.
Market observers say that Canada's housing market has weakened due to a softening economy, elevated interest rates, and uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment