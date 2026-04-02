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Calgary Home Sales Fell 13% In March

Calgary Home Sales Fell 13% In March


2026-04-02 10:09:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Home sales in Calgary, Alberta fell 13% year-over-year in March as the housing market across Canada remains weak.
In Calgary, the local market was hurt in March by a pullback in sales of condominiums.
The Calgary Real Estate Board said 1,881 homes were sold in March, down 12.8% from a year earlier. The average price of a home sold in the city fell 4.2% to $565,600.
Apartment and row-style homes saw year-over-year price decreases of 9.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
Detached home prices dropped 3.3% and semi-detached prices declined 0.9% compared with March 2025.
In all, there were 3,409 new listings on the Calgary market in March, down 15.2% from a year earlier, while the city's inventory of homes for sale grew 4.7% year-over-year to 5,395 units.
Market observers say that Canada's housing market has weakened due to a softening economy, elevated interest rates, and uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.



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