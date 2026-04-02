REHACARE CHINA Forges Strategic Partnership With National Development And Supply Center Of Assistive Products A Powerful Alliance Connecting Global Markets

MENAFN - GetNews) Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the organizer of REHACARE CHINA, enters into a strategic partnership with the National Development and Supply Center of Assistive Products. The collaboration will focus on a cooperation surrounding both REHACARE CHINA and REHACARE Düsseldorf in 2026, encompassing exhibitor recruitment and service enhancement.

This partnership represents not only a union between an international exhibition organizer and a leading domestic industry service provider but also a strategic synergy that deeply integrates world-class exhibition resources with the Chinese market.







Deepening Local Roots: REHACARE CHINA Undergoes Comprehensive Upgrade

Scheduled for August 20-22, 2026, at the Suzhou International Expo Centre, REHACARE CHINA is set for a substantial upgrade, particularly within its assistive products sector, thanks to this deepened collaboration. The exhibition will see an expansion in product categories and market channels, gathering more technology-enabled assistive products and opening new pathways to market.

Building upon its four classic sectors, Intelligent Rehabilitation, Sports Rehabilitation, International Innovation and Hearing Aids-this year's edition will introduce three new exhibition zones: Preventive Care, Elder Care and Tech Enabled: Smart Living. This creates a comprehensive chain spanning from prevention to rehabilitation and from medical care to assisted living. Notably, two hot categories, TCM Therapy and Brain-Computer Interface, will make their debut, offering diverse dimensions for presenting rehabilitation products by showcasing both tradition and cutting-edge innovation.

To date, the exhibition has confirmed participation from leading domestic and international companies, including Intco, Biwitek, Pukang, Aikang, Hubang, Yuehua, Kaiyang, Kangni, Weiyu, Xiaoshentong, Dahao, Dongfang Yiliao, Taikang Yangguang, Zuowei, Chengtiantian, KangHui, and Saljol showcasing their advanced products for the future of rehabilitation.

Channel Expansion: Connecting Products Directly with End Users

Through this partnership, National Development and Supply Center of Assistive Products will leverage its core strengths in market penetration and resource integration to participate fully in exhibitor recruitment for the Suzhou event. Through this collaboration, the exhibition will focus on high-demand sectors such as " Tech Enabled: Smart Living," "Intelligent Rehabilitation," and " Elder Care," attracting more quality products and solutions tailored to the actual needs of the Chinese market, thus achieving the goal of "Technology Empowers, Integration Innovates."

Participating companies will gain access to a vast network of grassroots disability organizations, social groups, assistive device rental agencies, and government procurement departments nationwide-the core buyers and end-users for technology-enabled disability products. This efficient matchmaking mechanism offers exhibitors not only high-value exposure but also a clear pathway from product display to commercial realization.







Mutual Growth: Building an Industry Exchange Platform

The partnership also includes collaboration on forum programming. During REHACARE CHINA 2026, they will jointly organize high-level forums, integrating expert resources from both domestic and international sources. This initiative will help enterprises stay at the forefront of industry trends, engage with top industrial leaders, policymakers, and procurement decision-makers, and enhance their professional brand image.

Concurrently, REHACARE CHINA will host nearly 20 high-profile thematic forums that are expected to attract over a thousand industry professionals from public and private hospitals, rehabilitation institutions, and disabled persons' federations to discuss future trends and share insights.

Topics include high-quality development of technology-enabled disability support, sports rehabilitation, oncology rehabilitation, neuro-rehabilitation, digital therapeutics, brain function rehabilitation, community-based rehabilitation, gerontechnology and smart assistive devices, and cognitive disorders.

Invitation: Walk with the Strong to Go Far

If your company operates in assistive devices, age-related technology, elderly care services, health and rehabilitation management, or rehabilitation medical equipment and technology, this is an unmissable annual opportunity:



To Establish a Foothold in China: REHACARE CHINA serves as the premier platform to showcase your brand and connect with core channels in the Yangtze River Delta and nationwide.

To Expand Regionally: REHACARE Asia held in Singapore provides access to the Southeast Asian region. To Expand Internationally: REHACARE Düsseldorf provides the ideal springboard to enter the international market and access global resources.

In August 2026, at the Suzhou International Expo Centre, let us witness the rise of China's rehabilitation innovation.

In September 2026, in Düsseldorf, let us jointly present the innovation and empathy of "Chinese Solutions" to the world.

Limited space remaining with premium advertising opportunities available. Walk with the strong, align with the trend. REHACARE CHINA looks forward to your participation in shaping the global future of the rehabilitation industry.

About REHACARE C HINA:

Launched in 2023 by the Messe Düsseldorf Group and organized by its subsidiary Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., REHACARE CHINA is dedicated to creating a professional platform for China's aging population, people with disabilities, and others in need of rehabilitation services, promoting deeper social integration. The exhibition showcases a wide range of products and services, including assistive devices, elderly care services, rehabilitation medical equipment and technologies, rehabilitation management, daily care, and elderly- friendly renovations and construction. The goal is to establish an accurate international procurement and supply matchmaking platform, fostering collaboration and communication across the entire rehabilitation industry chain.

About Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

Established in 2009, Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (MDS) is a subsidiary of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, one of the world's top exhibition organizers. Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai (MDS) is committed to introducing industry leading trade fairs to China and providing Chinese and international customers with superior exhibition services. MDS is successfully holding 13 leading trade fairs and conferences in China, covering a broad range of industries including printing packaging, wire and tube, plastics, medical devices, rehabilitation, retail, safety and health, wine & spirits and caravanning. With a workforce of more than 70 full-time employees, the company's head office is located in Shanghai with a branch office in Beijing. For more information about MDS, please visit .

About MEDICARE ASIA

REHACARE CHINA is an initiative by MEDICARE ASIA - the central business platform for all attendees to Messe Düsseldorf's portfolio of medical and healthcare exhibitions throughout Asia. It seeks to foster strategic alliances, innovate new offerings and develop customer-centric strategies to engine our portfolio for growth in the vast and diverse continent - Asia. It also seeks to build a strong channel from Asia to our global-leading trade shows in Düsseldorf - MEDICA, COMPAMED, and REHACARE. Through MEDICARE ASIA, attendees will benefit from harmonized offerings that are tailored to their needs, central point of contact and stronger business platforms – both in Asia and Düsseldorf.

National Development and Supply Center of Assistive Products

Established in 1995, National Development and Supply Center of Assistive Products is a state-owned institution approved by national authorities to provide professional assistive device services nationwide. Since its inception, it has been deeply rooted in the assistive device industry, actively participating in and driving the reform and development of China's assistive device sector. Adhering to the mission of serving people with disabilities and caring for the elderly, it aims to become China's most professional comprehensive assistive device service provider, continuously promoting innovation and striving for new breakthroughs. Its business scope covers key areas related to the assistive device industry, including government agencies, disabled persons' federations, the education system, the elderly care sector, and healthcare. As an important platform serving the disabled community within the system, it steadfastly fulfills its social responsibilities and continuously enhances its service capabilities, contributing significantly to the high-quality development of assistive device services for people with disabilities.